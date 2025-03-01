After more than 40 years of operation: The veteran real estate company is changing its name

After more than 40 years of operating under the name "Ashdar Construction Company," the residential development company in Israel, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ashtrom Group, announced that it is officially changing its name to "Ashtrom Residential Development."

The decision to change the name was made as part of a strategic process led by the Ashtrom Group, strengthening the natural connection between the residential real estate development arm—one of eight operational divisions within the Ashtrom Group—and the group itself. All of the company’s commitments will remain in effect, and under its new brand name, the company announces that it will continue to operate according to the same values that have guided it to this day. Avraham (Rami) Nussbaum, Chairman of the Board, and Gil Giron, CEO of the Ashtrom Group (credit: NIV KANTOR)

Gil Giron, CEO of the Ashtrom Group and Chairman of Ashtrom Residential: "This is merely a name change, with no impact on the company’s operations or legal entity. The company will continue to operate in the same manner, maintaining its experienced team and its commitment to its customers, landowners, business partners, and all stakeholders with whom it works. The new name reflects and highlights the strength and stability of the entire group and reinforces the sense of connection felt by buyers, landowners, and the stakeholders with whom the company operates toward the Ashtrom Group."

Arnon Friedman, CEO of Ashtrom Residential: "We are proud to announce the name change to 'Ashtrom Residential,' a step that reflects our brand affiliation with the Ashtrom Group and strengthens public awareness of our status as a subsidiary of the Ashtrom Group and the leading arm of the Ashtrom Group’s residential real estate operations in Israel."