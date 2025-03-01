Only 11: The Israeli YouTuber unveils a new gaming room worth NIS 50,000

The young Israeli YouTuber, Or Lasri, known by the nickname "Bavuya," is only 11 years old but is considered a rising star in the gaming world, with some calling him "Israel's next YouTuber," having over 81,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In an act of someone who knows how to take advantage of positive momentum, young Or unveils his new gaming room, in which he invested an impressive sum of no less than NIS 50,000. Or's new gaming room is equipped with the most advanced technologies, along with an innovative and unique design that will allow him to provide exceptional gaming and filming experiences for his followers.

In recent years, more and more YouTubers at young ages, like Or's, have succeeded in gaining fans, conquering the screen, and earning significant amounts. With accessible technology and high-quality content, the new generation of YouTubers is not afraid to present itself and create a new digital culture, which also raises questions about the associated impact of early success.