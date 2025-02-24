Israelis will go crazy: The perfect summer 2025 destination returns

Kishrey Teufa, a travel company, announces the expansion of its activities for the summer of 2025 with the return of one of the favorite destinations for Israelis – Sicily. The company will operate direct flights to the largest island in the Mediterranean with the Romanian airline Flyyo, from the end of June to the end of October, and will offer a variety of vacation options tailored to all types of travelers.

"The demand for diverse destinations for families continues to grow," says Nir Mazor, Kishrey Teufa's VP of Marketing. "The return of attractive Sicily is a must as part of the expansion of destinations for the summer. The destination offers a perfect combination of sun and sea alongside culture, cuisine, and nature, and will be especially suitable for traveling families."

Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean, offers visitors a diverse experience, including stunning beaches, ancient historic cities, and authentic Italian food. Travelers will be able to visit the famous sites of the island, including the Etna volcano, the ancient city of Catania, vibrant Palermo, picturesque Taormina, and charming Cefalù, along with a variety of authentic villages scattered across the island.

The company offers several travel options:

Flights only, including luggage: Starting from $450 per person (for example, for the dates June 24-30, 6 nights).

Organized 4-night tour: Starting from $1,045 per person in a double room.

Custom vacation packages including flights and hotels.

Organized vacation for 4 or 5 nights with the option for guided tours.

The return of Sicily fits into the company's significant expansion trend ahead of the summer. In addition to the growing selection of beach vacations, which has expanded this year to about 15 different destinations in Greece alone, the company offers various options for families seeking to experience Europe in a unique way.

"We promise our customers a summer season that is rich, diverse, and more accessible than ever before," adds Mazor. "With more destinations, a wide range of prices, and custom packages, we believe Sicily will be a significant addition to our destination catalog and will provide the perfect solution for families seeking a vacation full of experiences."

The flights to Catania will begin at the end of June, with the company emphasizing full flexibility in choosing dates and travel options. The expanded offering is designed to cater to both families seeking a classic beach vacation and those wishing to combine relaxation with rich cultural experiences in one of Europe's most fascinating destinations.