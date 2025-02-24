A hidden paradise in America: The country that loves Israelis

In an era where tourist destinations welcoming Israelis are shrinking, Panama presents a rare and surprising phenomenon: An entire country opening its arms to embrace Israeli tourists. Not just an ordinary tourist destination, but a place that invests large efforts and budgets to become a home away from home for Jewish and Israeli travelers.

"When the heart is open, the destination is safe" - under this slogan, Panama launches a new, ambitious campaign, with its Tourism CEO, Salomon Shamah, specifically visiting Israel to launch the "Panama Destination Kosher" initiative. Panama (credit: Visit Panama)

It Had Two Jewish Presidents

Behind the initiative stands a thriving Jewish community of around 25,000 people, whose roots go back to the 17th century when conversos found refuge from the Inquisition. Today, the Jewish community is an integral part of the political, cultural, and economic life of the country, to the extent that Panama is the only country outside of Israel to have had two Jewish presidents.

The Jewish infrastructure in Panama is particularly impressive: More than 40 kosher restaurants spread across the country offer everything a Jewish heart could desire - from luxury restaurants to pizzerias and street food. Two fully kosher supermarkets and kosher sections in major grocery chains complete the culinary experience.

In Panama City, five synagogues operate within a broad eruv, and additional synagogues are spread throughout the coastal and mountain areas. A new and impressive conference center, spanning 658,000 square feet, is specially designed for Jewish events, with access to over 30,000 hotel rooms and facilities for luxury weddings and bar mitzvahs. Surfing at Bluff Beach, Bocas del Toro, Panama (credit: PR)

Amazing Beaches and National Parks

But Panama is much more than just a Jewish destination. The country offers a rare combination of attractions: The famous Panama Canal, a global engineering wonder; a cosmopolitan capital city that combines skyscrapers with an UNESCO-protected old town; and national parks like "Metropolitan" and "Soberania," rich in exotic wildlife. Nature lovers can spot over 1,000 humpback whales during migration season.

Panama is also known for its world-class surfing and diving beaches. Divers will find amazing sites like Bocas del Toro, Santa Catalina, and the Coiba National Park, where they can explore colorful reefs, underwater caves, and encounter rare tropical fish species. Surfers can head to Santa Catalina Beach, Playa Venao, or Bocas del Toro, which is a kite-surfing paradise with fast waves and perfect wind conditions.

Panama's strategic location makes it a central hub in Latin America, with direct flights to major cities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and South America. Israelis can easily reach Panama via major cities in Europe or the U.S., with a range of accommodation options from luxury resorts to budget hostels. Many hotels offer kosher accommodations.

"In Panama, the phrase 'Mi Casa Es Tu Casa' (My house is your house) is not just an expression – it's a way of life," emphasizes the local Tourism Ministry. "We invite Israelis to discover the country where Jews will always feel at home."