Two networks, two approaches: Tiv Ta'am's discounts, Castro's social message

The retail network Tiv Ta'am is launching a campaign with a budget of NIS 500,000 under the title "Tiv Club." As part of this, club members will be offered hundreds of products at a 50% discount and 3% cashback on every purchase.

The campaign will be launched under the slogan "HAPPY CLUB DAY." As part of the deepening of the loyalty program for its 600,000 club members, the network will offer depth deals and expense reimbursements on every purchase at Tiv Ta'am stores and on the network’s online website. Joining the TivClub is free.

The campaign will be executed by the advertising agency Bauman Ber Rivnai. The new loyalty program for the club was launched in August 2023. The promotions will be available in all 47 Tiv Ta'am branches and on the online website from February 17 until March 23.

The fashion brand Castro is also launching a campaign, but it is intended to raise awareness of food allergies in children. As part of this, the book "Child of the Sun" by Chen Meltzer will be offered with a coupon granting a 15% discount. The campaign will be managed on social media and will include content and messages to raise awareness and tolerance among children and parents regarding food allergies.