Radiant skin like after the first rain: Here’s how to achieve it

Winter leaves us with skin that craves love—dry, sometimes irritated, and even a little lifeless. Just like the earth awakening after the rain, our skin can also benefit from a generous dose of moisture, natural oils, and plant extracts. In short, if we’re already connecting with nature, why not do it through our cream?

Deep Cleansing

What’s more refreshing than the scent of grapefruit? (Answer: grapefruit with vitamin C). Neutrogena Refreshingly Clear delivers exactly that—a scrub that deeply cleanses the skin and prevents clogged pores without making it feel like the Judean Desert. It’s especially great for those who love their face feeling fresh, clean, and ready to conquer the world (or at least the morning Zoom call). Neutrogena (credit: PR abroad)

Emulsifying Oil

Not everyone knows this, but emulsifying oil is like the perfect match—on one hand, a pampering oil, and on the other, it turns into a soft emulsion when it comes into contact with water. Natural OR offers a formula containing 99% naturally derived ingredients that provide deep hydration, soothe the skin, and restore the elasticity it lost somewhere in January. The best part? It’s packed with oils like jojoba seed oil, ginger, avocado, and carrot, giving your skin exactly what it needs to thrive.

Johnson's (credit: PR abroad)

Chamomile Shampoo

Johnson’s must have realized that something good happens when chamomile meets hair care, and their shampoo is proof. No sulfates, no parabens, and full of softness that’s not just for babies but for the whole family. The scent? Like a delicate bouquet of flowers on a spring morning.

Fresh Breath

If we’re talking about nature and wellness, the mouth should enjoy it too. Listerine’s Green Tea mouthwash is a way to give your smile a morning glow—without unnecessary alcohol. It reduces bacteria, protects the gums, and feels like a refreshing finish to any skincare routine.