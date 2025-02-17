Afraid of the tsunami? Now is the time to eat, cuddle, love, and care

Winter is here, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine. Low temperatures, dry air, and indoor heating deplete moisture from the skin and lips, making it essential to adopt a regimen that restores their radiance and vitality. The brands Lierac Paris, Hikari, and Alona Shechter offer several innovative solutions to help you get through winter with especially well-nurtured skin and lips.

During the day, our skin is busy defending itself against sun exposure, air pollution, and temperature fluctuations. However, at night, critical repair and renewal processes take place. The skin’s moisture barrier weakens, blood flow increases, and the skin absorbs active ingredients optimally. This is precisely why night care products contain targeted ingredients that support cell renewal, strengthen the protective barrier, and smooth skin texture. HIKARI Night Recovery Cream (credit: PR abroad)

HIKARI Night Recovery Cream

An advanced night cream that aids in skin renewal and repair, providing deep hydration, reducing fine lines, and improving elasticity. Active ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, nourishing oils. Price: NIS 320 (50 ml). HIKARI Retinol Power Serum (credit: PR abroad)

HIKARI Retinol Power Serum

An intensive night serum with retinol that stimulates cell renewal, reduces signs of aging, and evens out skin tone. Active ingredients: Pure retinol, vitamin E, antioxidants. Price: NIS 280 (30 ml). HIKARI Antioxidant Night Mask (credit: PR abroad)

HIKARI Antioxidant Night Mask

An antioxidant night mask that protects against free radicals, strengthens the skin’s protective barrier, and enhances its glow. Active ingredients: Vitamin complex, plant extracts, hyaluronic acid. Price: NIS 250 (75 ml). HIKARI Hyaluronic Booster Serum (credit: PR abroad)

HIKARI Hyaluronic Booster Serum

A hyaluronic acid booster serum that delivers concentrated hydration, improves skin elasticity, and contributes to a healthy, radiant appearance. Active ingredients: Concentrated hyaluronic acid, collagen, plant extracts. Price: NIS 290 (30 ml).

Alona Shechter Restorative Night Cream

Alona Shechter offers a restorative moisturizing cream with plant extracts that helps balance the skin’s natural moisture, nourishes it with natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals essential for improving its texture. Active ingredients: Aloe vera extracts, natural oils, Dead Sea minerals. Price: NIS 210 (50 ml). Lierac Paris Anti-Pigmentation Treatment Serum (credit: PR abroad)

Lierac Paris Anti-Pigmentation Treatment Serum

Helps correct and prevent skin spots. Active ingredients: Pure niacinamide (vitamin B3) inhibits melanin transfer and aids in pigmentation correction, stabilized vitamin C acts against free radicals and prevents the formation of new spots. Flower-derived exfoliating acids promote cell renewal and improve skin texture. Price: NIS 290 (30 ml). Lierac Paris (credit: PR abroad)

Lierac Lip Balm

A therapeutic lip balm that provides intensive hydration, smooths fine lines, and enhances natural volume. Active ingredients: Shea butter, vitamin E, oil extracts.

Lierac Tinted Lip Hydrator

A treatment lipstick that enriches lips with moisture, supplies oxygen, and adds a natural pink tint. Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, argan oil, natural hydration complex. Between February 13-17, 2025, the set will be available for NIS 199 only (instead of NIS 279).

The products are available on the websites of Lierac Israel, Hikari Laboratories, and Alona Shechter.