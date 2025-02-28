A little fun in the kitchen. Why not, actually?

The daily task of home cooking requires quite a bit of attention and energy, effort, and investment. When we don’t mess up, of course, it yields results that are happy enough for us to enjoy the process, but it's hard to define it as colorful. Another day, more pots and pans on the stove, another meal. Bon appétit.

The Cook and Bake chain is aware of this overarching reality and knows well that there’s no need to shake it up with overly grand statements. When the foundation is solid and stable enough, in its opinion, all that’s needed is a little playfulness.

The Combo collection from Roso utilizes these elements (good cookware) in its approach to achieving its goal (a smiling cook). It includes frying pans and pots designed to withstand the demanding test of fire and allows for mix-and-match use. The result is built-in fun, without compromising on functionality.

Roso Combo (credit: TAL TERRY) Roso Combo (credit: TAL TERRY)

All the cookware features a Solid Rock non-stick coating and an induction base that ensures (and delivers) even heat distribution, with heat-insulated silicone handles (which are removable in the case of the pots and sauté pans). They are compatible with all types of stovetops, oven-safe (up to 180°C), and dishwasher-friendly.

The pots (priced at NIS 319-439) come in sizes of 20, 24, and 28 cm, as do the frying pans (NIS 149-339), while the sauté pans (NIS 339-719) range from 24 cm to a generous 36 cm for hearty dishes. Roso Combo (credit: TAL TERRY)

These features are well implemented during use, as expected from new and high-quality cookware. From soups to stir-fries, from oven baking to a quick omelet, the non-stick coating indeed performs, and so does the post-cooking cleanup. Added to this are the three colors—deep navy blue, relatively deep pink, and gray—which manage to charm in places where we long ago stopped expecting charm. It’s not too colorful, it doesn’t scream for attention, but it’s certainly preferable to dull black. Always.

Roso Combo Series, Cook and Bake chain