Pixar’s lamp comes to life: Apple unveils a new research robot

Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone SE 4, but just before another launch of its iconic brand, the company has decided to reveal something entirely different: a groundbreaking research project called ELEGNT. This lamp-robot may not be hitting store shelves anytime soon, but it certainly provides a fascinating look at Apple’s vision of the future. This robotic lamp is not just meant to illuminate a room—it introduces a fresh and exciting approach to robotic design, emphasizing not only functionality but also emotional expression and natural interaction with humans.

The robot was first revealed on Apple’s research website dedicated to machine learning technologies, and after the video showcasing its capabilities was published, it quickly garnered significant attention online. The video depicts a lamp with a relatively simple structure yet full of life, performing movements reminiscent of human interactions. Instead of being just another functional object, this lamp-robot communicates through gestures and motion, demonstrating how technology can be infused with an emotional and human-like quality.

ELEGNT, developed by three Apple engineers, integrates advanced technology within a friendly and impressive design. It features six joints enabling flexible movement, a microphone, a camera, an active lamp, and even a tiny laser projector—all designed to showcase how robots can interact with humans in new ways. The research accompanying its development, published under the title "Designing Expressive and Functional Motion for a Non-Humanoid Robot," describes the innovative approach behind the project: no longer cold and detached robots, but rather machines capable of conveying intent, attention, and even emotion through movement.

It’s hard to ignore the resemblance between ELEGNT and Pixar’s iconic desk lamp Luxo Jr., one of the most recognizable symbols of the animation studio. And indeed, the connection to Pixar is no coincidence. Steve Jobs, one of Apple’s founders, was among those who purchased Lucasfilm’s animation division in 1986 and turned it into Pixar. That lamp, which starred in Pixar’s first animated film, became a symbol of innovation and playful spirit in the animation world. Now, it seems Apple is incorporating that same inspiration into a research project that not only showcases advanced technology but also presents a new approach to the connection between humans and machines.

Apple’s decision to invest in a research robot like ELEGNT is no accident. In April, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple engineers were exploring a mobile robot designed to accompany users around their homes. Additionally, it was revealed that the company is working on an advanced desktop device integrating robotics to move screens.

Moreover, in recent years, the company has focused on developing technologies that combine artificial intelligence with human-centered and accessible design. This robot, still a prototype, points to a broader trend—creating devices that not only perform tasks but are also capable of communicating and conveying emotions.