The 7 items we loved most this week

1. Zara Boots

What? The perfect shoes for these cool days—kitten-heeled suede boots in light brown, featuring exposed stitching and a pointed toe. The ultimate finishing touch, thanks to their modest (but full of character) heels, pairing effortlessly with fun boho dresses, washed jeans, and a tailored total look. They channel all the attitude of the elongating effect of high heels—minus the ankle strain or risk of tripping.

How much? NIS 399.

Where? Zara stores and app.

2. Nuxe Dry Oil

What? Full disclosure: out of all the body and hair oils we've tried, we keep coming back to Nuxe products. The brand’s flagship item, which sells a unit every seven seconds worldwide, intensely nourishes the skin—with a higher percentage of macadamia oil compared to the classic version and made from 98% natural ingredients. A multi-use, rich, and nourishing wonder for dry skin, suitable for the face, body, and hair—nourishing, repairing, and giving the skin a silky appearance.

How much? NIS 192.

Where? Online, Super-Pharm, Guilty website, and select pharmacies.

3. Impress Heart Pendant Necklace

What? You’ve probably seen the ad everywhere—and for a good reason. The jewelry brand is launching "Anna's Heart" (of course, after Anna Aronov, who represents the brand), offering a dazzling piece just in time for Valentine's Day. A classic heart pendant with a luxurious design, set with 46 natural diamonds, crafted from 14K gold, and available in three shades: white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold.

How much? NIS 990.

Where? Impress stores and website.

4. Fading Glory Clubs Sweatshirt

What? A go-to oversized sweatshirt with a relaxed fit, featuring a velvety, effortlessly stylish print in deep green on a creamy 100% cotton background— a cozy piece from the joint project of the Anjaly brand with Shelly Gross and Sahar Shalev.

How much? NIS 420.

Where? Anjaly website, brand stores, and The George pop-up (Feb 16-18).

5. Gucci Limited-Edition Perfume Duo

What? The fashion house presents Guilty Love, a limited-edition perfume duo for men and women, celebrating love around Valentine’s Day. The bottles come in two new shades: a cool almond green for him and lilac for her. The "Him" version blends juniper oil, orange blossom extract, and Ambrofix, while the "Her" version moves between lilac accord, patchouli oil, and an amber musk accord for a floral and sensual freshness.

How much? NIS 557 for men’s, NIS 667 for women’s (90ml).

Where? Super-Pharm, April, Hamashbir Lazarchan, and Be chain.

6. ZOHARA Shaping Slip Dress

What? Choosing the right shapewear for an event depends on key factors: clothing type, personal comfort, and fabric quality. ZOHARA’s shapewear collection includes the ultimate base layer for smoothing and contouring, with built-in bust support eliminating the need for a bra—perfect for fitted, sheer, or jacket dresses.

How much? NIS 320.

Where? The Dizengoff store and brand website.

7. KAWAYAN Handbag

What? A premium-quality leather bag by designer Anat Hefetz, characterized by its elongated rectangular shape, featuring two double-sided pockets and a curved, sturdy handle. A timeless accessory for long-term use—ideal for those seeking a black handbag that consistently complements any outfit.

How much? NIS 982 (instead of NIS 2,500).

Where? Brand website and studio in Savyon.