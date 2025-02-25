Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – leaves competitors in the dust with AI

Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra was met with mixed headlines. On one hand, it is one of the best smartphones currently available, but on the other hand, it doesn’t bring significant hardware upgrades. It’s no secret that smartphone manufacturers have struggled to offer exciting hardware innovations in recent years, but this is not a new trend.

Last year, Samsung was the first to introduce AI capabilities built into its One UI interface and Google’s Android operating system. With the new smartphone, Samsung has enhanced its Galaxy AI capabilities alongside a better processor for improved AI performance. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Design: S25 Ultra – More Durable and Rounded

At first glance, the design change in the S25 Ultra seems minor. Instead of sharp corners, it now has rounded ones. Compared to the S24 Ultra, this difference is noticeable and changes how it feels in the hand. It’s not necessarily better or worse—just different. Once you put a case on it, the difference won’t matter much.

Samsung also focused on device durability. The Ultra now comes with a titanium body, which is more durable than the aluminum typically used in smartphones. The screen is covered with Gorilla Armor 2 glass from Corning, which Samsung claims offers 29% better durability than the S24 Ultra. Water resistance remains at IP68, meaning it can be submerged up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes (not recommended unless necessary). The device’s weight has dropped from 232 grams to 218 grams—a seemingly small difference but noticeable in the hand. The frame is also thinner and more refined. The S25 Ultra is available in silver-blue, white-silver, gray, and black. I reviewed the silver version, which still shows fingerprints but not excessively. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

Display: Slightly Larger Screen

Samsung’s excellent screen has grown from 6.8 inches to 6.9 inches. It still uses Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, offering rich colors and a variable refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, providing smooth interface movement. The screen’s peak brightness is 2,600 nits, which is impressive but still lags behind the OnePlus 13’s peak of 4,500 nits. It would have been nice if Samsung had upgraded the brightness. The screen is slightly larger (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

Interface: S25 Ultra – Google’s Gemini at the Press of a Button

Samsung emphasized all the AI capabilities in the S25 Ultra. The most noticeable change is its transition to using Google’s AI assistant, Gemini. Pressing the Power button activates it. Gemini supports Hebrew, including dictation, reading, and free speech, so you won’t miss Samsung’s previous assistant (Bixby is still available).

You can ask Gemini to search for vacation rentals and send the results via WhatsApp or add them to the Notes app. For example, you can open Gemini with the camera and point it at an event ticket. Gemini will recognize the event and add its details to the calendar. You can also upload an invitation image, and it will automatically add it to your calendar. These features are convenient and save time.

The S24 series introduced generative photo editing, allowing users to remove unwanted people or objects from photos, with the software filling in the gaps. The S25 improves this feature by automatically detecting objects to be removed (manual selection is still an option), and the background replacement is more seamless. Rounded corners (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

The portrait studio feature that could turn photos into paintings in various styles has also been enhanced. The results are now more realistic, with accurate tones and natural facial expressions. These processes are done on the device, not in the cloud.

Another new feature is Now Brief, which provides personalized insights on the lock screen. Samsung said this would predict user needs throughout the day, but so far, I’ve only received basic morning and evening updates about weather, meetings, photos taken during the day, and step count. Samsung claims it will also summarize sleep status and offer routine suggestions (like navigation or Spotify music) based on personal habits. In the evening, it’s supposed to provide a summary of the day and reminders about expiring coupons and upcoming flights.

Hardware: S25 Ultra – AI-Dedicated Processor

There has been much discussion about the downgrading of the internal stylus’s capabilities. The S25 Ultra’s stylus is now a basic one, lacking Bluetooth functionality for remote camera control and other features. Personally, I rarely used the stylus’s Bluetooth capabilities. Samsung claims only 1% of users utilized these features, so they were removed.

The Ultra comes with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, customized for Galaxy models, offering a 40% improvement in AI-related performance through the NPU (responsible for AI calculations alongside the GPU and CPU). It has 12GB of RAM and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. In short, the phone runs smoothly and quickly, handling AI tasks efficiently.

For wireless communication, the phone supports 5G, eSIM, WiFi 7, NFC, and UWB for compatible accessories. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

Camera: Same Great Setup

The Ultra’s camera setup remains nearly identical, with four sensors. The wide sensor has been upgraded from 12MP to 50MP, and its aperture improved from F2.2 to F1.9. The laser focus sensor has also been enhanced.

The main sensor is 200MP, the telephoto sensor is 50MP with 5x zoom, and the additional telephoto sensor is 10MP with 3x zoom. Samsung claims the lenses are extra-transparent thanks to Corning’s DX Coating, reducing blur and reflection.

Photo quality is excellent, with rich colors, high sharpness, great detail, and impressive zoom. Low-light photos are also very good, with bright lighting and minimal noise. Samsung attributes this to its new ProVisual engine, which reduces noise by analyzing frames in real-time and processing data at the pixel level.

For selfies, there’s a 12MP sensor like in the previous generation. Daylight photos are good, but indoor photos show more noise.

A fun camera feature called “Motion Photo” solves the problem of someone blinking in a photo by allowing you to swap out just their face with a better shot. Samsung takes multiple shots per photo and presents several facial options.

Battery: Lasts All Day

The battery remains at 5,000mAh, and the phone easily lasts a full, intense day. It lasted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with 18% remaining, totaling over five hours of screen time.

Wired charging remains at 45W, which isn’t as fast as some Chinese competitors, and the charger is not included. Wireless charging is slow at just 15W, but the phone supports Qi 2.1, similar to Apple’s MagSafe. This means that with a compatible magnetic case, you don’t have to precisely place the phone on a charging pad, and you can also use magnetic car mounts.

Price: NIS 5,000 for the 256GB version

Bottom line: The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent flagship phone focused on improving AI capabilities for more productive use. It features a high-quality screen (slightly larger), a durable titanium body with enhanced screen protection, and a battery that easily lasts all day.