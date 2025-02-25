The country every solo traveler must know in 2025

There is something special about embarking on a journey alone. The moment you find your way through unfamiliar alleys, the excitement when you manage to navigate a foreign transportation system, and the absolute freedom to set the pace of the trip. There are no "tourist obligations" – you can decide to spend the day at the beach or skip the famous museum that everyone recommends.

However, when it comes to solo travel, choosing the right destination is crucial. Kensington, a company specializing in customized luxury tours, recently published a surprising report ranking the top destinations for solo travelers in 2025.

Surprisingly, India takes the top spot. "This is not a random choice," explains Anit Singh, a destination expert at Kensington. "From the vibrant streets of Jaipur to the serene waters of Kerala, India offers a whole world of experiences. The combination of luxury hotels, leading spa centers, and rich cultural heritage makes it an ideal destination for the independent traveler seeking both adventure and personal growth."

Gateway of India in Mumbai (credit: REUTERS)

India is not alone on the list. Egypt and Thailand were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. According to Singh, these three countries offer a winning combination of "ancient tradition, spiritual experiences, and exceptionally warm hospitality."

The report, based on tourist data, combines on-the-ground information from Kensington for 2024 with two external studies in collaboration with Opinium Research and Dig Insight.

The data reveals a surprising turn: Despite the severe blow that solo travel took during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it is now experiencing a renewed boom. The survey reveals that 76% of respondents are open to the idea of traveling solo abroad within the next three years, with a narrow majority reporting growing interest in the field. Thailand. Fifth place (credit: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Here is the full list of the top ten solo travel destinations for 2025: