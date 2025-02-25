Unprecedented challenges: Record-breaking cyber attacks in 2024

Cyber attacks against Israel continue at an alarming pace. The National Cyber Center reports a 24% increase in reports of computer and digital network incidents over the past year, totaling approximately 17,000 reports.

The annual report reveals that phishing was the most commonly reported attack (41%), followed by social network breaches (22%). Reports also included vulnerabilities (11%), system intrusions (7%), malware, authentication mechanism bypasses, functional continuity disruptions, and spectrum interference (each representing 1%).

A new "hostile content" reporting category was added this year due to trends that intensified during wartime. It includes threatening messages and calls, fake news, psychological warfare online, and "deep fake" videos. This category accounted for 5% of the reports. Of all the reports, 8,191 came from civilians, with the rest from organizations. The most attacked sectors were communications, financial services, and technology.

The vulnerability detection program, which receives reports from the cyber community, saw a 22% rise in vulnerability reports. The reports have also become more targeted and of higher quality. A significant decrease was observed in the time it takes for vulnerabilities to be exploited—from publication to exploitation, it now takes only a few hours. This presents a challenge for cybersecurity defenders to implement critical security updates immediately.

According to the report, the number of alerts issued to the economy by the National Cyber Center doubled compared to last year, totaling 736 alerts related to vulnerabilities or attack indicators. Another noticeable trend this year was the increased sophistication of phishing messages and their precise targeting. The center handled nearly 4,500 malicious links this year, an 80% increase compared to last year.

The report also details advanced systems and projects designed to share information about cyber threats between stakeholders. These include the CyberShield system, which provides monitoring and situational awareness for nearly 60 essential organizations, and the Crystal Ball system, which facilitates information sharing between countries.

The report highlights several key trends in attacker activities in the cyber realm observed this year: Faster exploitation of vulnerabilities, the use and trade of leaked login credentials, an increase in phishing attempts targeting organizations, breaches of digital service companies to reach many organizations, attempts to hack security cameras, high-intensity denial-of-service attacks, and increased efforts to gather intelligence on Israelis and personal targets.

This year saw 900 attacker posts on social networks, such as Telegram, regarding attacks on the Israeli economy and 500 leaked files related to Israel published on the internet and the dark web. These publications are part of the enemy's efforts to influence public perception in Israel.

"2024 presented us with unprecedented challenges," said Gabi Portnoy, head of the National Cyber Center. "We learned, became more efficient, improved, and drew lessons. The center acted as a full-fledged combat force, using the most advanced tools and working closely with the security community, government, and private sector. The war demonstrated that the public is also an integral part of the national defense framework." Cyber Attack (credit: INGIMAGE)

How Can You Protect Yourself From Cyber Attacks?

First, regularly update operating systems, software, and applications to ensure they contain the latest security patches. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Additionally, avoid opening suspicious emails or clicking on links and attachments from unknown sources, as they may contain malware or lead to fraudulent websites. Refrain from sharing personal and banking information, use strong and unique passwords for each service, and enable two-factor authentication on sensitive accounts.

Finally, avoid clicking on enticing ads or links received through WhatsApp or social networks—even if sent by friends. These simple actions can significantly reduce the risk of cyber attacks and help secure your information.