Good news for the North: Home products giant opens a branch at Kiryon Mall

Good news for Northern residents, the Hastock chain opens a flagship store at the Kiryon Mall with an investment of NIS 5M. The home products chain from Hastock is coming to the North and opening a flagship store at the Ofer Kiryon Mall, with an investment of NIS 5M.

The store, which will cover an area of 1,800 square meters and offer home and family products, will be the 46th store of the discount chain, founded in 2006. Over the years, it has become a leading brand in Israel for consumers looking for solutions in home décor, furniture, textiles, electronics, and more at affordable prices. The store will offer products for kitchen accessories, home décor furniture, children's toys, electronics, decorative items, gifts, and textiles.

Ofer Kiryon is the largest business complex in the North, which includes shopping and entertainment areas, various services, and the Hot Cinema movie theaters. The complex also houses office buildings such as Kiryon Towers, Bialik City, and the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate's Court.

It is diverse, broad, and contains international fashion stores alongside leading Israeli brands such as H&M, Hoodies, Zara, Renuar, Castro, Mango, Hamashbir Lazarchan, American Eagle, Timberland, Golbary, and more. Discount chains emerged due to the rising cost of living and aim to provide relatively affordable solutions for household products.

Guy Keren, CEO of Ofer Kiryon: "The opening of the Hastock flagship store is part of the mall's strategy to bring in leading brands. We are working diligently to create and maintain a precise mix with a wide variety of brands. Hastock provides solutions for families in the North and the Krayot area with prices that are affordable for everyone."