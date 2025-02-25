From retro comebacks to Netflix hits: The costumes taking over this year

Behind the Mask: IDF soldiers, candies, animated characters, and even hippies from the 60s—these and more will dominate the streets and parties this Purim. These costumes are also popular for family dress-up.

Security and Rescue Forces

Following last year’s trend, security forces costumes remain popular, but this time with a focus on tactical uniforms and upgraded accessories. You can find costumes for Shayetet 13 soldiers, undercover operatives, Golani, paratroopers, YAMAM, YASSAM, Border Police, and, of course, IDF spokesperson. This year’s innovation is an upgraded accessories collection, including helmets, tactical vests, and ceramic bulletproof plates. Alongside security personnel, costumes for Magen David Adom paramedics and EMTs are also in high demand.

Price: NIS 29.90-199 Sayeret Matkal costume - Shoshi Zohar (credit: Shoshi Zohar Studio)

The Candy World

The new star for Purim 2025 is a particularly sweet candy-themed collection. These costumes, aimed at girls and teens, feature shiny pink skirts adorned with candy images and colorful pom-poms. This optimistic trend represents the desire to bring more joy and color into our lives this year.

Price: NIS 49-199 Candy Queen - Shoshi Zohar (credit: Shoshi Zohar Studio)

Netflix Hits and More

Following the huge success of Netflix series last year, Purim 2025 is also influenced by streaming hits. "Squid Game" continues to dominate, with special attention given to accompanying accessories—from the famous masks to the iconic game uniforms. "Wednesday," which captivated young people, is available in a specially designed version, including the black dress, braids, and matching makeup. The surprise of the year comes from the world of competitive cheerleading, with costumes inspired by the series "Cheer," which captured the youth— a colorful and sparkling collection of cheerleaders in various versions, including pom-poms and matching hair bows. These costumes are ideal for groups of friends or entire classes wanting to create a coordinated look.

Price: NIS 34-199 Cheerleader, Urbanica (credit: PR)

Boxing and Space

Among this year’s surprising trends are astronaut and boxer costumes. Boxer costumes are especially popular, available in a variety of designs—from the classic look with red boxing gloves and sports pants to more modern versions. Astronaut costumes allow both kids and adults to fulfill their space dreams in impressive suits. Both categories are available in various sizes: From 6-month-olds to XXL for adults, making them perfect for family dress-up.

Price: NIS 49.90-199 Astronaut costume (credit: Shoshi Zohar Studio)

Popular Classics

As in every year, Disney princess costumes (including Elena, Rapunzel, Snow White, Anna and Elsa, Cinderella, Tinkerbell, Sofia, and Belle), Marvel and DC superheroes (Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, and Aquaman), and the Barbie Fashion collection with 12 new models, including matching accessories and jewelry, continue to be popular.

Price: NIS 29-199 Princess costume, NIS 49.90, Max Stock (credit: Courtesy of Max Stock)

Adventure and Fantasy

This year, a new collection of Indians, cowboys, and punks joins the shelves, alongside a pirate collection for both girls and boys. It turns out our kids refuse to part with stars from previous seasons, as unicorns make a comeback in a new collection with glowing colors, and Harry Potter continues to be as popular as ever.

Price: NIS 29.90-199 Pirate costume, price 49.90 NIS, Max Stock (credit: Courtesy of Max Stock)

Animated Characters

This year, there is a rich selection of beloved animated characters: A mesmerizing collection for toddlers, Lilo & Stitch, and the sweet Smurfs, available in various sizes suitable for the whole family. Joining them are the Power Rangers and Dragon Ball characters, which remain popular.

Price: NIS 49-199 Pikachu costume for girls by Rubies, NIS 159 (credit: PR)

60s Hippies

This year, a colorful, floral hippie collection in the spirit of the 60s arrives, with colorful clothes and matching accessories. These costumes are suitable for a wide age range and allow for easy and fun accessorizing with jewelry, glasses, and colorful clothes—without necessarily going for a full look.

Price: NIS 49-199 Hippie, Urbanica (credit: PR)

Gaming Heroes

The computer game hit "Brawl Stars" stars this year with five characters. Characters from the new movie "Sonic 3" join: Sonic the Hedgehog, Knuckles the Echidna, and Shadow the Hedgehog. Pokémon characters continue to be relevant, especially for elementary school students.

Price: NIS 49-199 Knuckles the Echidna costume (credit: Shoshi Zohar Studio)

Retro Comeback

This year, some of the beloved characters from the 80s and 90s are making a return: Teletubbies with their famous antennas on their heads and TV receivers on their bellies, Care Bears in velvet overalls, the Pink Panther, and beloved Looney Tunes characters—Bugs Bunny, Tweety, and the duo Tom and Jerry. These costumes come in various sizes and are especially suitable for families wanting to dress up together.