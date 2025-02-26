The next generation of robot vacuums: AI and mechanical arm

Roborock, one of the leading brands in home cleaning technologies, announced through its distributor BaG and electronics company Modan Electronics the launch of the Saros and Qrevo series, which include the Saros Z70, the innovative Saros 10, and the Qrevo Curv models.

“The new models offer groundbreaking features designed to upgrade the home cleaning experience, representing Roborock’s smartest, most powerful, and most autonomous robot vacuums, integrating AI-based navigation, object recognition, and advanced cleaning technologies,” said the company.

Alongside them, the Roborock F25 series was also launched in Israel, presenting a new range of wet-dry handheld vacuum cleaners designed for deep cleaning and maximum convenience.

The Saros 10 is a high-performance robot vacuum with a suction power of 22,000 Pascals, providing thorough cleaning for carpets and hard floors. It is the thinnest vacuum at just 7.98 cm tall, enabling it to fit under furniture or particularly low obstacles.

Additionally, it features a middle brush that operates with technology preventing hair entanglement. All hair is easily separated and directly sucked into the dustbin. It also boasts a 100% side brush pass over the home’s corners, with a possible 0.005 cm gap between the mop cloth and the floor panel.

The vacuum has an AdaptiLift frame, allowing it to climb obstacles up to 4 cm high for continuous cleaning without interruptions. It is also equipped with excellent AI and obstacle recognition capabilities – Reactive AI 3.0, with automatic mop cloth lifting when carpets are detected to prevent unnecessary moisture. The price is NIS 6,199.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is the world’s first robot vacuum with an advanced OmniGrip™ mechanical arm with five axes, enabling it to move objects, clean areas that were previously unreachable, and collect small items; adjust its height based on floor type and obstacles; navigate using the advanced StarSight™ 2.0 AI system for smarter path planning. The Saros Z70 represents a significant leap in robot vacuum technology, being the first production model to feature a foldable mechanical arm.

Its price is NIS 7,490, and it will launch in Israel at the end of April.

Additionally, the Qrevo Curv model was launched, with a suction power of 18,500 Pascals, a rounded design that allows precise maneuvering around furniture, AI-based adaptive cleaning that automatically adjusts suction and wiping power according to floor type, and a middle brush that prevents hair entanglement. It also features a removable side brush for cleaning the most hidden corners of the house. The Qrevo Curv includes a pair of rotating mop cloths with constant pressure against the floor for brilliant results and stain removal, a unique design that allows more precise navigation around furniture and obstacles, and uses a smart suction and wiping system. The price is NIS 5,590.

ROBOROCK also announced the launch of the new wireless vacuum cleaner and cleaning solutions series: F25 ACE, F25 COMBO, and F25 ACE COMBO. The company emphasized that “these new models offer the smartest solution for wet and dry cleaning, with excellent cleaning performance that combines high suction power with advanced features to meet the diverse needs of households.”

It was also mentioned that “these models have a suction power of 20,000Pa and the Flat-Reach 2.0 design, allowing them to easily reach under furniture. When vacuuming in a lying position, their height is 12.5 cm, enabling access to narrow spaces without changing the suction power. A smart sensor detects dirt levels in real-time and automatically adjusts the cleaning power for optimal surface cleaning. The vacuum’s roller design from edge to edge allows for deeper cleaning in the corners and edges of walls, ensuring thorough corner cleaning.”

The Roborock F25 ACE is equipped with the SlideTech 2.0 system with a built-in drive motor, providing exceptionally smooth movement even in sharp turns. The system intelligently detects the user's push and pull force and adjusts power assistance in real time. Its price is NIS 2,190.

Additionally, the Roborock F25 Combo was launched, designed for performing diverse cleaning tasks with ease. It can function as a dry vacuum cleaner only. It includes a full accessory kit (floor brush, upholstery brush, service brush, etc.). Its price is NIS 2,490, and it will launch in Israel on March 15.

The Roborock F25 ACE Combo is a 5-in-1 cleaning device offering impressive suction power, a dual-wheel system providing smooth movement, AI-assisted support, and a rotating brush head at a 70° angle, allowing it to easily adapt to different cleaning conditions. The device can be controlled remotely via a dedicated app, which allows adjustment of suction power, wiping power, and accessory status monitoring. The device also includes an automatic cleaning solution dispenser, enabling precise and efficient use of cleaning fluids for optimal cleaning. It has a clean water tank of 740 mL, a cleaning solution tank of 100 mL, and a dirty water tank of 720 mL, allowing for cleaning large areas without the need for frequent refills. Its price is NIS 3,290, and it will launch in Israel on February 25.