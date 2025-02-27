Well, how much would this cost at a restaurant? Spicy tomato carpaccio with a trick

This is a recipe that is actually an idea—a salad of excellent tomatoes with precise seasoning and top-quality olives. The whole trick here is the presentation, like carpaccio. The most important principle—excellent ingredients, no less, such as ripe and juicy tomatoes, preferably the sweet and premium Magi variety.

Ingredients for 4 diners:

4 red tomatoes (preferably "Magi")

3-4 sprays of olive oil spray

10 pitted Kalamata olives, halved or coarsely chopped

1 tbsp capers

1 garlic clove, sliced or crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation instructions:

1. Slice the tomatoes and arrange them nicely on a serving plate.

2. Add Kalamata olives, capers, and garlic.

3. Season with salt and pepper and spray with olive oil.

4. Serve immediately with bread.

Orly Plai-Bronstein, Olive Tree Oil