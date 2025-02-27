How much do hamantaschen cost? Ma'afe Neeman's announcement ahead of Purim

Despite the global increase in raw material prices and a one-percent VAT hike, Ma'afe Neeman—one of Israel’s leading bakery, pastry, and dessert chains—has decided to absorb the costs and not raise prices ahead of Purim.

We haven’t yet shed the extra pounds from Hanukkah, and creative hamantaschen are already breathing down our necks, leaving behind a cloud of powdered sugar. Ma'afe Neeman stores are now unveiling a handmade hamantaschen collection, made from crispy dough filled with classic flavors like poppy seed, dates, and chocolate, alongside exciting new fillings such as Raffaello spread, Lotus spread, sweet pistachio spread, strawberry jam, and other intriguing and delicious flavors. Yossi Ne'eman and Mimi Ne'eman Sheikh (credit: GIL AVIRAM, official site)

Mimi Ne'eman Sheikh, one of the owners of Ma'afe Neeman, stated: "Every year, Purim symbolizes for us not only tradition but also unity and unbridled joy. This year, despite the rise in raw material prices and VAT, we made the decision not to increase the prices of our hamantaschen and to absorb the costs. As a family business that has accompanied the public for generations, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality handmade pastries at an affordable price. We believe that a sweet taste should be accessible to everyone, especially in times of joy and celebration."

The collection is available in bulk or in gift boxes, made from premium ingredients to provide a delightful culinary experience. If you're curious, the collection is waiting for you at the chain’s 64 branches across the country, featuring unique flavors like dates with a hint of cinnamon, dark chocolate ganache, nougat cream, and even crispy chocolate dough hamantaschen filled with halva cream.

A gift box of approximately 380 grams costs NIS 38, while a kilogram of bulk hamantaschen costs NIS 89.