We tested ski suits priced at NIS 2,400 and NIS 950. Here are the differences

The ski season has long begun around the world, and with the Israeli Hermon out of the game, we're left with no choice but to fly abroad to enjoy the truly white sport. So, we tested two ski suits - one for men and one for women - from Salomon and Outdoor. What are the differences? Here they are:

Salomon Men's Ski Jacket and Pants

Not many know, but the Salomon brand started out in ski equipment back in 1947, not in running or hiking shoes. And apparently, ski equipment is still one of the best things they make, because the Highland jacket from the brand is simply excellent. From the very first moment, you feel the quality material, which is mostly made of polyamide (91%), but still feels pleasant to the touch and, when worn, is very insulating (we skied last week in Bansko with just a short moisture-wicking shirt underneath).

Additionally, the jacket has six pockets - one large inside the jacket, one external close to the chest, and two on the sides near the hands. There is also an internal chest pocket for a phone and wallet, and of course, a small pocket on the sleeve for the ski pass. Very convenient and versatile. What's special is that from the external chest pocket, a secured cloth comes out for cleaning ski goggles - a great addition!

The jacket is made, as mentioned, of water-resistant polyamide that wicks sweat, stretches in four directions, and features PrimaLoft insulation, providing warmth and comfort, soft and compressible. The 3D mesh lining wicks sweat and keeps the body dry. At the sleeve cuffs, there is a Velcro closure to prevent wind from entering. The cuff also has a thumb loop to keep hands warm and prevent the sleeves from riding up. The jacket has a hem that helps prevent snow from entering, and there’s also a drawstring closure to tighten the hem and prevent cold air from getting in, similar to a sleeping bag closure. The jacket also comes with a detachable and adjustable hood for sizing. Designed with added reflective details.

Weight: 850 grams

Fabric composition: Polyamide

Price: NIS 1,399

For those who also want matching pants, the Salomon EDGE PANTS men's ski pants we tested were perfect. We’ll start with detachable suspenders for a stronger fit for those who need it. Next, there are Velcro straps on the sides to adjust the waist if the pants are too wide at the waist, and we’ll finish with high-quality fabric that prevents snow or moisture from entering, thanks to the Fiberfill fibers. There are also two ventilation openings on the inner thighs to let air in and allow moisture to escape. There aren’t many pockets (two on the sides of the pants and one on the back), which is good so you don’t get confused with the jacket.

Weight: 850 grams

Price: NIS 999

Price: NIS 999

Outdoor Revolution Women's Ski Jacket and Pants

The Storm women's ski jacket and pants from Outdoor Revolution are made of breathable and highly water-resistant fabric (10,000 mm). The jacket has a removable snow skirt and hood, allowing the jacket to adapt to changing weather conditions and activity levels. Additionally, the strategically placed ventilation openings allow for body temperature regulation and prevent overheating. The pants are highly water-resistant (7,000 mm), and the inner gaiters provide additional insulation and protection.

Price for the jacket: NIS 549

Price for the pants: NIS 399

Overall, a suit that does the job. While it’s not Salomon and the fabric quality is noticeable, there is also a noticeable difference in price. For someone who needs a suit for skiing once a year - this is the one for you.