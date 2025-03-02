Drinks park: The wine bottles you'll want to take on a picnic

At first glance, a winter picnic might sound like a bad idea. Still, sometimes it seems to me that being in nature with wine from home is the best thing we can do for ourselves on the weekends.

Partly because of the situation, partly because it allows us to indulge in wines that would cost three times as much at a restaurant, and also because Tu BiShvat is this week—did you know that?

All you need is a mat, a rain-free day, some snacks, a bottle of wine, and a corkscrew. From experience—put a corkscrew in your bag right now.

Sharon Park (credit: Amit Franco, NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Location: Sharon Park, The Wine: Argento Winery, White Malbec

If you've ever wanted to walk in a forest but aren’t at the right age for complicated adventures—and the last forest you saw in your life was The Gummi Bears in the '80s—this is the perfect location for you.

It’s close, it’s not intimidating, it's wild nature within a well-organized Nature and Parks Authority site, featuring a stunning pond, a view of the sea, and “cultivated” nature with all kinds of creatures swimming in the water. It’s also great for people who are wary of nature, don’t like noisy crowds, and don’t want to drive too far.

If I had tasted Argento's White Malbec in a blind tasting, I might have missed it. Something about its refreshing fruity aroma and its rich taste—reminiscent of a red Malbec—would not have led me to suspect it’s actually a Blanc de Noirs. Simply perfect.

A classic wine for a winter picnic, a red in disguise as a white, with round and deep flavors, along with refreshing hints of grapefruit and strawberry that complement the natural surroundings. Of course, the price is also very reasonable.

Waze: Sharon Park National Park

Price: NIS 70, or two for NIS 120 in promotions. Argento Winery, White Malbec (credit: PR)

Location: Nitzanim Sand Orchard, The Wine: Adam Winery, Blanc de Noirs

I waited a long time to return to this area, and although the southern front of the war has somewhat calmed down recently, I still felt reluctant to settle into a complete routine.

This strip of beach between Ashdod and Ashkelon is truly a paradise. On one hand, it’s not a national park packed with families and children, yet on the other, it’s structured enough not to intimidate those who aren't seasoned hikers.

Serving suggestion: Find a large sycamore tree (there are plenty), or head to Nitzanim Lake with a patch of grass and open a bottle of wine.

At the last Sommelier exhibition, I found myself searching for new and interesting Blanc de Noirs bottles—mainly to strike a balance between my preference and those who only drink white wine and shy away from reds.

The Blanc de Noirs 2024 by Orna Lev from Adam Winery is definitely one of the best I've tasted recently. Made from 100% Grenache grapes, hand-harvested from the family vineyard in Ramat Tzvaim, this fruity and refreshing wine has only 11% alcohol—perfect for a picnic.

Waze: Nitzanim Sands, turn off Route 4 toward the Field School and follow the signs.

Price: NIS 130. Nitzanim Sand Orchard (credit: Eyal Shapira)

Location: Tel Afek, Yarkon National Park, The Wine: Yarden Syrah, Golan Heights Winery

I really wanted to send you on a picnic by the Jordan River with a bottle of Golan Heights Yarden Syrah—one of the best Syrah wines produced here, in my opinion—but it’s cold, and it’s a long drive.

Even though this is a deep, complex wine and not exactly "picnic-friendly," I chose to recommend it anyway simply because it’s such a good wine that it manages to comfort and warm you up, even under a deceptive winter sun.

That’s why I personally will open it relatively close to home—probably at Yarkon National Park near Tel Afek—right before an afternoon nap. Especially on days when it’s not pleasant to sit by the sea because of the wind.

If you can overcome the laziness and walk a bit further along the trails—away from the usual crowds—you’ll find a beautiful, secluded piece of nature in the heart of the forest, and you won’t even realize you’re just minutes away from Petah Tikva.

Waze: Tel Afek complex.