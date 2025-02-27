A coffee and a chat: Amit's friends honor his memory

Every Friday, in a quiet corner of a street in Or Yehuda, the community gathers around a special coffee cart. Amit's Friends' Coffee is a community initiative in memory of the Nahal soldier, who was "a true friend who always knew how to bring people together with a smile, love, and a cup of coffee."

Sergeant Major Amit Friedman, a platoon commander in Battalion 932 of the Nahal Brigade, fell in the battle of Tel Sultan in Rafah on August 27, 2024, at the age of 19. The moments spent meeting his friends over coffee when he returned from the army were meaningful to him, and they continue to accompany his family and friends today.

The community initiative, which will begin operating this Friday, is entirely run by volunteers. Local residents bake homemade cakes, cookies, and chocolate balls, and alongside the excellent coffee, they also serve hot chocolate and Coca-Cola Zero – drinks that Amit loved. All proceeds are dedicated to his commemoration.

Sergeant Major Amit Friedman (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Amit, who was born and raised in Or Yehuda, was a beloved guide in the Yehuda Scouts, where he demonstrated leadership, a love for people, and endless friendship. At Yuvalim High School, he was a student in the sports class and played basketball for the A.L.A. Or Yehuda team. During his military service, he showed courage and determination, with a sense of duty, love for his friends, and pride in his combat service, which made him a revered fighter.

Amit's Friends' Coffee will operate every Friday from 10:00 to 13:00 at 11 Dekel Street, corner of Chaim Bar Lev, in the Neve Savyon neighborhood. His death left a huge void, but the coffee cart will continue to tell his story – his unique personality, love for life, and connection to people.