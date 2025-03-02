8 floors and 16 apartments: The new boutique building in Ramat Gan gets underway

The demolition ceremony of the old building at 10 Boaz Street in the Rishonim neighborhood of Ramat Gan, which was three stories high and included six apartments, officially launched the Tama 38 project by Shoval Group yesterday (Sunday). The project includes a boutique building with 8 floors and only 16 residential units—two apartments per floor.

The boutique building will feature spacious 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses, and garden apartments, with prices starting at NIS 3.3 million. All apartments will benefit from three air directions and meticulous architectural planning, from the building’s façade to the entrance lobby, shared spaces, and diverse apartment layouts.

According to Ortal Harush, Shoval’s sales manager: "This is Shoval Group’s first demolition project in Ramat Gan. We are not only upgrading the residences but also ensuring maximum security for residents against earthquakes. The new construction will include secure rooms (Mamad) to provide greater safety for families and will offer a new, high-quality lifestyle in a modern and advanced environment. The existing residents received a generous addition of 16 square meters per apartment, as well as a sun balcony, and we are excited to begin the process and bring a significant change to the community’s life here in Ramat Gan."