The giant expands: Israel's largest mall adds another floor and 60 stores

Israel’s largest mall, Kanyon Hazahav, continues its expansion with a major addition—a new floor named Platinum, which will cover an area of 12,000 square meters and include around 60 stores, international and local retail chains, restaurants, and kiosks. Moshe and Yigal Gindi's company is investing approximately NIS 100 million in the construction of the new floor, with the opening planned for September 2025.

The expansion of the mall and the addition of the "Platinum" floor will strengthen its status as a leading shopping center in Israel and officially make it the largest mall in the country. Currently, Kanyon Hazahav covers an area of 110,000 square meters, and after the expansion, it will span 122,000 square meters. This move aligns with global trends in experiential retail, which combine technology, convenience, design, and aesthetics.

Tal Gindi, one of the mall's owners, explains that the decision to open the new floor stems from increasing demand for additional retail space. According to her, existing chains are looking to expand alongside new brands entering the local market. "The Platinum floor, visible from every part of the mall, will serve as the entrance level and will be the most attractive area in the entire mall," she notes.

Kanyon Hazahav (credit: PR)

The new floor will feature sought-after international brands such as Victoria's Secret, On Cloud, Lululemon, Bath & Body Works, Tezenis, COS, Adidas, Parfois, and more. Rental prices on the new floor will range between NIS 450 and NIS 550 per square meter.

Yossi Lagziel, CEO of Kanyon Hazahav, emphasizes that the ongoing investment in the mall and its branding as Israel’s leading shopping center allows for an advanced shopping experience and improved revenues for business owners. "The mall’s success is not only based on a diverse retail mix but also on advanced retail infrastructure," he adds.

According to RIS data, Kanyon Hazahav was selected as a leading mall in 2024, with a consistent increase in revenue per square meter—one of the highest in the country. Thanks to infrastructure upgrades and continuous improvements, it continues to lead in the retail sector and offers visitors an unmatched shopping experience. The mall hosts approximately 25,000 visitors daily and around 40,000 during holiday seasons, serving a wide range of customers from all demographics.

Currently, the mall houses approximately 400 businesses, including leading retail chains and premium brand avenues featuring Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Boss, Factory 54, Lacoste, Diesel, Levi’s, and more. Additionally, there is a unique footwear avenue with around 25 shoe stores catering to every style and preference, a children's shopping section, two dining areas, and various kiosks.