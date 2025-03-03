Finish? We've only just begun: The new Dynamica commercial

Dynamica, Israel's largest and leading mobile network, is launching a campaign introducing a new advertising language that highlights Dynamica’s advantages in honor of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

In the new campaign, Dynamica’s presenter, actor and comedian Eli Finish, star of the show Eretz Nehederet, transforms from a customer of the network into its competitor by opening his own store. Through comedic situations, he demonstrates to viewers why it’s better to buy from Dynamica.

Additionally, to mark the campaign’s launch, Dynamica is offering an exclusive promotion: customers who purchase the Galaxy S25 will receive a powerful smart projector as a gift.

The campaign, created by the advertising agency Glickman Shamir Samsonov, has been launched on television and digital platforms with a financial investment of approximately NIS 2.5 million.