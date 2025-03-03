Arketa at the Purim 2025 pop-up in Beersheba

ARKETA, the fashion and lifestyle brand by Israeli designer Israel Peretz, is arriving in Beersheba. A massive store at the Azrieli Negev Mall—an enormous 1,000-square-meter space—will bring the power, vibrant designs, and Arketa’s signature DNA to the capital of the Negev. "We have specially released the Purim 2025 collection, which we worked on for six months, featuring over 1,000 new designs!" says the brand’s owner, who started Arketa as an underground label over a decade ago—only to become a mainstream brand favored by Israeli celebrities and festival fashion enthusiasts. The brand offers fashion items for both men and women, along with complementary pieces and accessories.

As mentioned, for Purim, Arketa has launched a new, colorful collection in a year when everything is getting more expensive—VAT, raw materials, production, imports, and fuel. "We are in the midst of a wave of rising prices that just won’t stop. No one is spared from these increases—not even us!" Still, the store promises, "We are lowering prices precisely now, despite the economic challenges. We chose to keep creating, investing, and making sure that this year, you’ll have an especially colorful and joyful Purim."

So when is it happening? Starting from February 1, 2025

Where? Azrieli Negev Mall (1st floor, across from Zara)

Discounts? Up to 70% off thousands of items