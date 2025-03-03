2025 Purim capsule collection with trends from the professional makeup world

For the colorful Purim days, SACARA is launching a collection of colorful makeup products featuring the best trends from the professional makeup world, under the concept: "Not dressing up, but putting on makeup."

Among the items in the new collection, you can find:

• Metallic Cream Eyeshadow - a metallic cream eyeshadow that provides full and glowing color from the first application.

• Pastel Cream Color Palette - a color palette with 12 creamy shades in a soft and easy-to-apply texture.

• 3-Shade Eyeshadow Palette - also suitable for dramatic makeup for the evening or a glamorous look.

• Mineral Metallic Eyeshadow Palette - a mineral eyeshadow that provides a rich shade and powerful pigment in metallic colors for a shiny look.

• Decorative Stones - a wide variety of tiny, beautiful, and fashionable stones for sticking on nails, makeup, and for body and face decoration.

• Glitter Palette - the perfect glitter palette.

• Eyeliner in 8 Bright Shades - for creating a precise and full-color look.

Price: NIS 10-59.90 Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Where: SACARA stores