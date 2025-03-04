Ben Ben Baruch was chosen to be the new presenter for Mimun Yashir

Mimun Yashir, one of the leading consumer credit companies in Israel, today presented its brand refresh strategy to approximately 800 company employees and revealed, for the first time, details of the innovative marketing identity under the message "We make it simple."

As part of the company's strategy and deepening value for customers, Mimun Yashir is implementing a strategic move based on comprehensive market research in the vehicle credit and mortgage sectors.

The research identified significant growth potential in the accessibility of financial services, with a focus on vehicle financing and mortgages. Analysis of consumer behavior points to a market gap between existing products and the demand for simpler and more accessible financial solutions. At Mimun Yashir, they believe that this focus will contribute to the company's continued growth and strengthen its competitive position in the market.

As part of the strategic plan, the visual element leading the new identity is an intuitive and familiar icon that symbolizes a transition between two states (no/yes, impossible/possible) and conveys a sense of flow, ease, and convenience. Additionally, all the company’s digital assets have been updated within the new language, allowing customers a personalized, digital, and simple experience.

As part of the rebranding, the well-known and beloved presenter, Ben Ben Baruch, was chosen to be the face of the company. Ben’s presence, with his unique humor and authenticity, aligns with the brand’s values and emphasizes the connection with customers on a personal level.

Ben Ben Baruch, the new presenter for Mimun Yashir, said: "I’m happy to join the Mimun Yashir family. These are exciting times when we are starting to see some light and receive good news in the country. I look forward to a fruitful, enjoyable, funny, and challenging cooperation for many more years."

"The new branding was born out of the understanding that Mimun Yashir is a company that enables customers to progress," adds Sarit Radin, the Marketing VP of Mimun Yashir. "The choice of Ben Ben Baruch as a presenter was natural – he conveys authenticity and accessibility, at eye level, which are the values we want to reflect to our customers. The new logo also represents the transition from impossible to possible, conveying the message of simplicity."