Microsoft announces a tiny processor that will change the world

Tech giant Microsoft announced today (Wednesday) that it has successfully developed a new quantum processor called "Majorana 1," which, according to the company, will help reduce the time required to build powerful quantum computers from decades to just a few years. This breakthrough could bring closer the moment when quantum computing can tackle complex problems on an industrial scale, a challenge that technology companies have been struggling with for years.

For 17 years, Microsoft has invested in research and development of a new material and a revolutionary architecture for quantum computing. The result: its first quantum processor based on a particle called "Majorana," first described in 1937 by theoretical physicist Ettore Majorana. Unlike the traditional approach of using electrons for computation, Microsoft has found a way to control and harness this unique particle to create more reliable qubits—the core of the quantum revolution.

Qubits are the quantum equivalent of the regular bits we know from today's computers, but they suffer from high sensitivity to external noise, making it difficult to build stable quantum computers. Microsoft claims its new technology allows for the integration of a million qubits on a single chip, with a size not far from the conventional computer processors we are familiar with.

This breakthrough was made possible by the creation of a "Topoconductor"—a new material developed in collaboration with scientists, composed of indium arsenide and aluminum. This material not only enables the observation of Majorana particles but also allows for control over them in a way that leads to the creation of more stable qubits. The findings were published in a scientific paper in the prestigious journal Nature, providing a solid foundation for further development of a practically scalable quantum computer.

According to Zulfi Alam, a vice president at Microsoft and the leader of the company's quantum computing division, this achievement is the result of years of thorough research: "After 17 years, we are presenting results that are not only amazing—they are real. They will completely change the way the quantum journey progresses." Alam, who was previously involved in the HoloLens project, helped lead Microsoft's efforts in developing innovative manufacturing methods that led to this accomplishment.

This breakthrough earned Microsoft selection by DARPA (the U.S. Department of Defense's advanced research agency) as one of two companies advancing to the final stage of the US2QC program—an initiative to build a large-scale quantum computer. Now, the company will work on producing a prototype of an error-resistant quantum computer, not within decades—but within just a few years.

"This is not just a milestone; it's a gateway to a new world of problem-solving," says Chetan Nayak, a technical fellow at Microsoft. "Our path to practical quantum computing is clear. The foundational technology is proven, and our architecture is scalable. The new agreement with DARPA proves we are on the right track—to develop a machine that can lead to scientific breakthroughs and solve truly significant problems."