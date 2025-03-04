Without bending down, without touching: Skechers launches a new line with its flagship technology

A new collection of SLIP-INS sports shoes by SKECHERS has arrived in Israel. This new collection introduces groundbreaking technology with a patented design that keeps hands free—putting on shoes without using your hands at all! The new collection includes a variety of shoes for women, men, children, and babies in different and unique colors.

The act of putting on shoes becomes simple and easy, without using hands and without needing to bend down—just slide your foot in or take it out, just like a slip-on.

Skechers’ unique patent has changed daily habits in a world characterized by the constant race against time. It saves effort and time every time shoes are worn. It is truly a game changer for children, allowing them to be independent and put on their shoes effortlessly, for pregnant women who struggle with bending down daily, and for people with physical disabilities and the elderly, who until now simply couldn’t put on shoes independently—and now can do so with ease.

Thanks to Hands Free Slip-ins® technology, the foot glides into the shoe, while the exclusive Heel Pillow™ ensures that the foot stays in place. Additionally, the shoe features an AIR COOLED MEMORY FOAM insole, which adapts to the shape of the foot, maintains its form, and provides ventilation and maximum comfort throughout the day.

Prices:

Women & Men: NIS 229.90–449

Children: NIS 189.90–229.90