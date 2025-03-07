AI is changing the face of digital creation: Leading tools for 2025

Artificial intelligence continues to penetrate every field of our lives, significantly impacting the way we create, edit, and share digital content. Especially in the fields of animation, graphics, and image processing, applications and websites have developed that allow users, both professionals and amateurs, to create high-quality content easily and quickly.

This technology is advancing at such a rapid pace that sometimes it's hard to tell what's original and real, and what's been created using artificial intelligence. So how does it work? Here are the leading platforms that will allow you to create, animate, and amaze those around you— and you won't believe how marvelous it is.

Megapixel

The Topaz company launched an app two years ago that has already become an indispensable tool for creators, artists, media professionals, and even hobbyists. The app focuses on turning high-resolution images into quality pictures. Using an advanced AI engine, Megapixel can enlarge existing images without losing quality, and even create new images from detailed text descriptions. Its standout feature is the ability to handle large and complex projects while maintaining a user-friendly interface. All you need to do is upload the low-quality image, and within seconds, Megapixel will transform it into an amazing high-resolution picture.

Topaz Video AI

Topaz developed another product that enhances video quality using artificial intelligence. The app, like its sibling "Megapixel," allows you to upscale video resolution, remove noise, and improve sharpness and motion. It’s especially suitable for content creators who want to upgrade old or low-quality video footage but will also help influencers or anyone who wants to turn a faded video into one with 4K resolution. Like all AI software, this one requires payment through different subscription plans.

Kling

Since its launch last year, Kling has become a hit, and the results are truly amazing: This innovative platform focuses on creating 3D animations through artificial intelligence from a simple static image. It allows for creating characters, scenes, and effects intuitively by uploading a static image and entering a command (prompt). For example, you can upload a photo of your parents from many years ago and make them smile, look at each other, kiss, or pet a parrot on the shoulder. The new version also allows you to place the characters from the image in an entirely different location and make them do almost anything, animated for up to 10 seconds. Payment for Kling is via different subscription plans, and each project consumes points. The software is very easy to use and enables the creation of countless amazing animations, but as mentioned, each animation lasts up to 10 seconds. Due to the growing number of subscribers, the platform is sometimes slow, so each animation video requires a wait of about ten minutes. Graphic platforms. It's hard to distinguish what's real and what's artificial (credit: Illustration: Maariv Online)

Artflow

An app intended for digital artists who want to create illustrations and paintings using artificial intelligence. The app enables the creation of characters and scenes from text descriptions and provides tools for editing and customizing the creations. It is especially useful for those seeking inspiration or wishing to create quick sketches. Its advantage lies in its simple interface and the ability to create content quickly. However, the app is limited in its advanced editing tools and is not suitable for projects requiring a lot of detail.

Sora

A platform from OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, launched in 2023, focuses on video creation using artificial intelligence. It allows users to create short videos from text descriptions, with the ability to add effects, music, and text. Sora is especially suitable for creating content for social media and enables users with no video editing experience to create high-quality content quickly.

Midjourney

Midjourney is an advanced platform for creating images using artificial intelligence, allowing users to generate images by entering only text descriptions. The platform is designed for a wide range of users, from artists and designers to marketers and game developers. Its notable advantages include the ability to create complex and high-quality images quickly and relatively easily, as well as a variety of supported artistic styles. Its disadvantages include sometimes lacking full control over the final result and limitations in terms of copyright.

DALL·E 3

An innovative artificial intelligence system from OpenAI designed to create complex and detailed images based on text descriptions. It is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, DALL-E 2, offering greater control over the final result and improved image quality, as it now understands complex instructions and can create images with multiple elements and intricate relationships between them. It excels at generating variations of an existing image and allows users to customize images by adding, removing, or altering elements. The platform is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and is expected to be integrated into other OpenAI services in the future.

Canva

Canva is one of the leading platforms for digital graphic editing, and it has significantly upgraded its artificial intelligence capabilities in recent years. Canva allows anyone, even without professional design knowledge, to create graphics, presentations, social media posts, videos, and even printed documents of high quality. New AI features include creating graphics from text descriptions, automatic page design adjustments, and intelligent image editing. The major advantage of Canva is its ease of use and accessibility to beginner users. Its main disadvantage is that the platform is less suitable for professional designers seeking full control over their designs.

Synthesia

An innovative platform that enables the creation of video clips with voiceovers from virtual people. It uses artificial intelligence to create realistic avatars (virtual characters) that can "speak" in various languages. All you have to do is input text, and the platform will animate the avatar and sync its lip movements with the narration. The platform is especially suitable for creating instructional videos, marketing videos, internal corporate videos, and even social media videos. It saves time and expensive resources and allows you to create high-quality videos without the need for filming equipment or a production team. However, this project still has some drawbacks: It does not allow you to create a character based on your photo, only from a selection of existing characters. And like similar platforms, the body and lip movements give the character an artificial and unnatural look.