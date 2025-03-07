The perfect blend of technology, branded gifts, and selection websites

Yuval Nicklas, Manager of Swag Operations at NICKLAS, shares with us the winning combination of technology, branded gifts, and selection websites, and how they offer an innovative solution suitable for any organization—regardless of size or budget.

How do you see the connection between technology, branded gifts, and selection websites?

“I see this combination as the ideal solution for the modern market. It’s an experience that starts with technology based on online platforms and continues with high-quality branded gifts—products that can truly represent the company’s brand.

Our selection websites allow employees to choose gifts from a wide range of branded products—not just regular gifts but those that represent our brand in the most professional and innovative way.”

What’s special about the branded gifts your team offers?

“Our system only offers high-quality products. Every product undergoes a strict filtering process before it is made available, and our goal is to provide the best products on the market.

We work with well-known brands from Israel and around the world, so employees can really choose from a selection of luxury gifts. Additionally, we allow for personalized product customization, so each employee can receive the perfect gift for them—and that’s something that sets us apart.”

How do you define the term “SWAG” in the context of branded gifts?

“SWAG isn’t just about branded gifts—it’s about gifts that represent our brand and our values. We allow each employee to choose from a range of branded gifts that bring the quality and leading brands on the market.

"SWAG isn't just about branded gifts—it's about gifts that represent our brand and our values. We allow each employee to choose from a range of branded gifts that bring the quality and leading brands on the market.

We don't compromise on quality and understand that the gift needs to be both practical and appreciated. For us, SWAG is much more than a gift—it's a way to deepen the employee's connection to the brand and the company, and that's exactly what we bring with our selection websites."

How do your selection websites enhance the gift experience for employees?

“Our selection websites are based on advanced technology that simplifies the process—for both managers and employees. We allow each employee to choose the gift they love, from different categories that are personally suited to them.

It’s not just a solution for flexibility but also an exciting shopping experience. Employees don’t have to settle for just one gift—they can put together a personal basket that suits them, according to a pre-set budget. We don’t just want to offer any gift; we want to offer a personalized gift experience that makes every employee feel truly appreciated.”

What are the benefits of allowing employees to choose gifts from a website?

“The main advantage of selection websites is flexibility. When employees have the opportunity to choose the gift they really want—not being limited to what’s available in the office—it creates a sense of belonging and appreciation.

Employees can choose from a variety, tailor the gift to their personal needs, and ultimately enjoy a personal shopping experience that’s simple and convenient.”

How does the company maintain transparency in discounts and prices with suppliers?

“It’s important to us that our clients not only receive the perfect gifts but also the fairest prices. Every supplier we work with is rated within the system based on the prices and services they offer.

We ensure complete transparency—every price is displayed clearly and known in advance, so each company knows exactly what the cost of the gifts they’ve chosen is, and can compare between different suppliers. We are constantly optimizing prices and services to ensure that we offer the best gifts at fair prices.”

How do you track employee satisfaction?

“Employee satisfaction is one of our most important metrics. We track every user experience through the system and conduct periodic surveys to understand how the experience has improved over time.

Employees can also rate the gifts they’ve chosen, provide feedback on the usage and distribution experience, and give us tools to improve the system. All these steps allow us to ensure that the system always meets the expectations of both employees and companies.”

Can you share an example of a recent project for a large tech company?

“Recently, we worked with a large tech company, where each employee had a budget of several hundred shekels. Employees could choose from a wide range of gifts, some personalized and others from well-known brands. Each employee put together a ‘basket’ of gifts, including branded items like electronics, swag products, home and office gifts, and more.

Gifts were sent to employees’ homes in 15 different countries worldwide, with fast and accurate delivery. This project perfectly demonstrates the possibility of offering employees a high-level gift experience with maximum flexibility for HR managers.”

How do NICKLAS’ selection websites stand out in the market?

“Our uniqueness primarily stems from our ability to tailor the system to any organization, regardless of its size or budget. With us, every company—large or small—can enjoy our interface and provide their employees with the highest quality gifts.

Our technology, which is intuitive and user-friendly, makes the entire process simple and helps reduce the burden on employers and HR managers. We don’t offer a standard solution—we offer a personalized solution that brings the perfect gift to every employee, at every stage and budget.”

How do you allow companies to load money to their employees through the “digital wallet”?

“Our digital wallet is the perfect solution for companies that understand the need to provide their employees with full flexibility. With the digital wallet, companies can load money to their employees on a periodic basis—whether monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

"Our digital wallet is the perfect solution for companies that understand the need to provide their employees with full flexibility. With the digital wallet, companies can load money to their employees on a periodic basis—whether monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

Employees can use this money to choose their favorite gifts from swag categories, branded items, or even experiences—all in a very convenient and automatic way. There's no need for complex coordination or unnecessary involvement from welfare managers—the entire process is managed automatically and personally tailored."

Partners for Growth – Connecting Businesses Impacted by War to Employee Gifts

One of the new and leading projects NICKLAS is driving is "Partners for Growth"—a unique initiative that allows businesses affected by the Iron Swords war to offer their products as part of the available employee gift options.

The project especially focuses on businesses owned by reservists and entrepreneurs from the North and South, who were forced to halt or reduce their economic activity due to the security situation.

“Through our platform, companies can choose to allocate part of their gift budget to products from these businesses, thus giving their employees a truly valuable gift—both high-quality and with social impact,” explains NICKLAS. “This is an opportunity for companies to show solidarity and support the local business community, while maintaining the high-quality and diverse gift experience we always strive to offer.”

What is your vision for the future of this field?

“My vision for the future is to continue being leaders in innovation and provide every company with the most advanced technological tools to help them give their employees the most special gifts. We will continue to evolve and offer different and varied gift experiences, with a focus on quality, flexibility, and personalized service.

Every company—no matter its size or field—should feel that it can give its employees the ideal gift without being limited by budget or variety. We’re here to make that possible.”