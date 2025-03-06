A review of a treatment that strengthens the skin of the face and neck

I often look at my old photo albums and reminisce about the youthful, fresh face I once had. At 63, with a fascinating career, three amazing children, and two wonderful granddaughters, I felt it was time to do something for myself. I wasn’t looking for a dramatic transformation; I just wanted to feel a little more comfortable with my reflection in the mirror.

When I first heard about SOFWAVE treatment from my close friend, I was skeptical. I had undergone a few cosmetic treatments in the past, and some were quite disappointing. But when my friend told me it was an Israeli-developed technology approved by the FDA, I became intrigued. What particularly caught my attention was that it’s a non-invasive treatment with no recovery time.

The more I learned about the device and the technology behind it, the more I realized this was something different—a scientifically based approach that combines innovation with safety.

Alternating Heat Sensations

When I arrived at Viv Clinic, the staff took the time to explain the process to me thoroughly and conducted a comprehensive assessment of my skin condition. They explained that the technology, called SUPERB, uses ultrasound waves in a precise and focused manner.

"We heat the tissue at a depth of about 1.5 millimeters to a temperature of 60–70 degrees Celsius," they told me. "This stimulates the body to naturally produce new collagen and elastin." What reassured me the most was their explanation of the integrated cooling mechanism, SOFCOOL, which protects the outer layer of the skin from damage.

The treatment itself was an interesting experience. I settled onto the comfortable treatment bed, and the session, which lasted about an hour, began. I felt alternating sensations of heat, but thanks to the cooling system, it was quite tolerable. During the treatment, we chatted about life, family, and my expectations for the results.

"It's important for you to know," they told me, "that results develop gradually over several months. This isn't an instant miracle, but rather a natural renewal process."

Two Weeks Later: Skin Looks More Radiant

In the first few days after the treatment, I didn’t see a dramatic change, but I felt that my skin was more "awake." I didn’t experience significant redness and was able to immediately return to my regular routine.

After about two weeks, I began to notice subtle changes. My skin looked more vibrant, especially in the cheeks and neck area. The deep wrinkles that had bothered me softened—not completely disappearing, but definitely appearing less prominent.

The most significant changes appeared in the second and third months. My skin became firmer, particularly in the neck area, which had always been a concern for me. My face took on a fresher, more toned look, but—and this is important to emphasize—I still looked completely like myself. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

My family members were the first to notice the change. "Mom, you look amazing!" my daughter told me. "What did you do?" Even colleagues at work began commenting that I looked more refreshed and full of energy.

It’s true that the treatment is not cheap—NIS 7,000 is a significant amount. But when I compare it to surgical alternatives that are far more expensive and consider the fact that this is a single treatment with long-lasting results, I feel that it was the right decision for me.

Today, almost a year after the treatment, I feel that I got exactly what I was looking for—not a dramatic change that turned me into someone else, but a subtle and precise enhancement that helps me feel more comfortable with myself. I am still me, just a fresher and more revitalized version.

The SOFWAVE treatment didn’t dramatically change my life, but it certainly contributed to my confidence and comfort with myself. At 63, I feel that I project outwardly what I feel inside—a mature woman, full of life and energy, who embraces her age but isn’t hesitant to invest in herself.

This wasn’t just an investment in my appearance but also in my inner well-being. The ability to look in the mirror and see a reflection that better matches how I feel inside is something that is difficult to quantify in words or price.