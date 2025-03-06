Open on Saturdays: It’s just another mall, so why are we so excited?

At first glance, it’s just another mall—one of many operating in Israel, most of which are open six days a week, with some also running on Saturdays. But in reality, it’s hard to recall a commercial project that has sparked as much public interest as the BIG Glilot Mall, set to open the day after tomorrow (Thursday).

This is an expansive shopping complex, featuring a wide variety of fashion stores and leisure attractions, including dining establishments (some helmed by well-known chefs). However, these elements alone don’t justify the excitement surrounding its grand opening. So what’s really going on here?

Well, it depends on how you look at it—whether you see the shopping cart as half full or half empty. Let’s start with the empty side: Some critics may dismiss it as a "mall for the elite of the north," pointing out that "the country is in turmoil, evacuees have yet to return home, the economic situation is dire—yet people are busy celebrating with shopping sprees." Others will highlight the fact that the complex (as a whole—we’ll get into the specifics soon) will operate on Saturdays. And for those who want to be even more critical, they’ll mention the CEO, Hai Galis—one of the few Israeli businesspeople unafraid to speak his mind—who shut down his malls at the height of the protests against the judicial overhaul.

Those who wish to take the discussion to deeper levels might argue that this is a modern golden calf—brands that don’t just fill the wardrobes of certain economic classes but also push traditional Jewish values aside. A true "Zara worship," if you will.

And, as always, among the critics will be religious figures and traditionalists who claim Judaism as their own, as well as socialists who argue that weekend openings exploit underprivileged workers for the benefit of the wealthy (not entirely accurate, of course, but just as some purists protest in the name of Abraham and Moses, others do so in the name of Marx and Engels—and surprisingly, the difference between them is smaller than both sides might like to believe).

Glilot Meets Kaplan

Alternatively, we could set aside the grandstanding, fold up the ideological banners, and acknowledge the positives in this anticipated shopping frenzy. Here we have the people of Israel, eager to escape depression and bomb shelters, ready to embrace the good life—which, these days, often means branded shopping bags overflowing with clothes, with a quick stop for a bite or a drink in between. What’s the harm? Did we steal anything from anyone?

It’s also hard to discuss this topic without considering the mall’s location—north of North Tel Aviv, west of Ramat Hasharon, and south of Herzliya. This is the privileged side of the Israeli socioeconomic spectrum, home to the country’s most luxurious suburbs and high-tech hubs, filled with citizens whose offices or homes still display the Israeli flags they put away when the Kaplan protests were put on hold.

And it’s not just the protests that are on pause—so are international flights. Some have stopped traveling due to foreign airlines pulling out of Israel or skyrocketing ticket prices, others because of the general national mood, and for some, there’s also a concern about antisemitism and hostility toward Israelis in certain sought-after European destinations. Add to that the disruptions in supply chains from fashion sites in China and beyond, and you have a serious case of shopping withdrawal. Aharoni’s in a bun: Can the pursuit of the good life also be principled? (credit: ASAF KARELA)

Oysho, Finally Open on a Saturday

Speaking of international travel—one of the best ways to spot Israelis on vacation, even during months when flight prices soared, was to visit a branch of the wellness fashion brand Oysho.

If the low-cost travel era was defined by Israelis proudly carrying Primark paper bags, those who recently "took a break to get some fresh air" stormed European stores with precise WhatsApp shopping lists sent by teenage daughters back home. And now, Oysho’s first store in Israel is set to open in the new complex. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Oysho, represented in Israel by the Zara Group and franchisee Joey Schwebel, will be among the stores that will not open on Saturdays—just like all other brands under the group, including Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Zara, and Pull & Bear. Schwebel’s decision makes sense, as he is observant. On the other hand, the Golf retail chain’s decision not to open its stores on Saturdays seems puzzling, especially since some of its other locations do operate on weekends.

As we get closer to the checkout, it’s time to sum up: Maybe BIG Glilot has become the ultimate embodiment of "Tel Aviv Nation"—clinging to the good life at all costs, striving for normalcy, advocating for personal freedom (which includes working on Saturdays), while also respecting those who choose otherwise. It doesn’t seek political battles but gets riled up—just like its CEO—when it feels democracy is under threat.

So is it a case of "the more they oppress it, the more it thrives"? Or perhaps, "And yet, it moves"? Let’s not get carried away—shopping bags might be an interesting lens through which to examine social and business trends, but if there’s one fundamental "basic law" in Tel Aviv Nation that trumps all the ones listed above, it’s this: At a certain point, you have to stop overanalyzing and just relax with a bite and a drink.

Now, excuse me, but how do I get to Aharoni’s fried chicken?