This is what we thought about the new peeling treatment that promises renewed skin in half an hour

As a skincare enthusiast and someone who is always looking for the most advanced and innovative facial treatments, I was excited to try the new peeling treatment launched at Dr. Ackerman’s clinic. Having already experienced a variety of facials and peels in the past, I was particularly curious to test its ambitious promise—a medical-grade peel that renews the skin without requiring a long recovery period at home.

The clinic has introduced two innovative types of peels: The Milk Peel and the Crystal Peel, both developed by the French company Dermaceutic. What immediately caught my attention was that this company operates under strict medical standards (medical device class IIa) and sells its products exclusively to physicians. In a market that sometimes seems unregulated, this is an important point.

I decided to try the Milk Peel, a peel based on natural and mild lactic acids. The entire treatment lasts about 15 minutes and costs NIS 2,500. I want to be honest—this is not a gentle treatment like a relaxing facial massage. There is significant tingling, especially around the upper lip area, and a noticeable warmth that is hard to ignore. While it is not exactly painful, it is important to know that this is a treatment you feel.

NIS 2,500 and 15 Minutes of Your Time

The process began with a device called Tixel, which works with Fractional TME technology. This device naturally heats the skin without radiation to encourage the renewal process. The esthetician who treated me was incredibly professional. She explained each step of the process, checked how I was feeling, and ensured I was comfortable throughout.

The treatment consists of three stages: Cleansing with a foam containing 15% glycolic acid, rinsing, and finally applying the peel, which remains on the skin for a few minutes. On the day of the treatment, my skin reacted noticeably—with significant redness and a feeling of sensitivity. This is a natural and expected response, but it’s important to be prepared for it. Fortunately, by the next day, I saw a significant improvement, as most of the redness had disappeared, and my skin started to look more refreshed.

Now, almost a week after the treatment, I can see the full results. My skin looks radiant, smoother, and refreshed, as if it has been "renewed." I even received a few compliments on how glowing my skin looked, which is always nice to hear.

This treatment suits a wide range of skin needs: It can improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, treat pigmentation issues, and even be suitable for sensitive skin. Another advantage is that it can be combined with other treatments—for example, it serves as excellent preparation for injections.

Alongside the Milk Peel, which I tried, the clinic also offers the Crystal Peel, designed for oily skin and mild acne. This is a gentler peel, especially suitable for teenagers and women dealing with hormonal-related skin issues. It also helps improve hyperpigmentation and minimizes pores, and what’s particularly great—it does not cause visible peeling afterward.

Bottom line: This is an effective treatment that requires an investment of NIS 2,500 and 15 minutes of your time. Although it is noticeable during the procedure and involves dealing with redness and sensitivity on the first day, the results definitely make it worthwhile. It’s truly a treatment you can do before the weekend and show up to work on Sunday with renewed, glowing skin.