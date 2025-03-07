The Israeli company that made history in the development world

The cybersecurity startup ARMO, a leader in the field of cloud infrastructure and application security based on runtime data, announced that the Kubescape project it developed has reached incubation status by the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) open-source community, the leading global forum for open-source software. The upgrade of Kubescape from the sandbox level to an incubation project reflects the growing adoption of Kubescape and the maturity and value of the project in the field of cloud security solutions and among the DevOps community.

Kubescape, contributed by ARMO to CNCF as a Sandbox in 2022, is an open-source cloud and Kubernetes (Kubernetes) security project that provides risk analysis, compliance with security standards, real-time threat detection, analysis of misconfigurations, and vulnerability identification. Kubescape is the first Kubernetes security scanner in the world to be accepted by CNCF. The project has experienced significant growth in its user base and development community since its launch at the end of 2021, reaching hundreds of thousands of users and more than 130 active developers from around the world.

The CNCF forum includes leading open-source projects that constitute critical components of global technological infrastructure. It brings together leading developers, users, and vendors and organizes the world’s largest open-source developer conferences. CNCF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Shauli Rozen, CEO and Co-Founder, ARMO: "The incubation status that Kubescape has achieved reflects the hard work of those responsible for maintaining the project and the tremendous support of the Kubescape community. Kubescape's accelerated growth reflects the expanding adoption and the critical role this project plays in securing cloud-native environments in many companies worldwide."

Ben Hirschberg, CTO and Co-Founder, ARMO: "Over the past three years, we have built relationships with solution adopters from organizations of various sizes in the cybersecurity, telecom, financial services, and e-commerce sectors. The extent of the adoption has confirmed our vision, especially after Kubescape was included in AWS’s cybersecurity training materials, Intel’s public support for the solution, and the contribution of the technology to other open-source projects through platforms like Bitnami. It’s amazing to see how an informal conversation between friends over a cup of coffee has evolved into something that provides significant value to organizations around the world."

Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF: "The decision of the CNCF technical steering committee to promote Kubescape to incubation status reflects the project's maturity and its importance for securing cloud-native environments. We will continue to support the further growth and development of Kubescape within the CNCF ecosystem."