Indulge in luxury: New Tel Aviv hotel now open for reservations

Isrotel Hotel Chain announces the opening of reservations for its new urban hotel Gymnasia in Tel Aviv. The hotel, part of the ISROTEL DESIGN group, will be marketed jointly with the global Marriott network, as part of the successful collaboration between the two chains, which also exists at the Publica Hotel in Herzliya.

Gymnasia Hotel is located on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv, and it is the 6th hotel of the Isrotel chain in Tel Aviv and the Dan Region, as well as the 24th hotel of the chain in Israel.

The expected opening date for Gymnasia Hotel is in March, and early reservations are now open, including exclusive benefits for those who book in advance.

Gymnasia Hotel Room (credit: ASAF PINCHUK)

Gymnasia Hotel was designed with inspiration from Tel Aviv's cultural and architectural life, combining elements of modernity and classicism, with a focus on comfort and indulgence. The hotel will feature 145 contemporary-designed rooms, a luxurious spa, and a cocktail bar with a panoramic view of the city. Culinary enthusiasts can enjoy "Shila" restaurant by chef Sharon Cohen, which has relocated to the hotel's ground floor, where à la carte breakfast will also be served to hotel guests.

"We are proud and excited to announce the opening of reservations for the new Gymnasia Hotel. The opening of this new hotel in the heart of Tel Aviv strengthens the network's presence in the big city and the Dan region and connects to the Staycation trend, offering vacations close to home," said Benny Levy, VP of Marketing and Sales at Isrotel. "Gymnasia Hotel will offer the perfect urban vacation, combining excellent service, comfort, and proximity to all the attractions and charm of Tel Aviv."