OYSHO opens first store in Israel at BIG FASHION Glilot

While we are busy choosing between aesthetics and comfort, the successful Spanish brand OYSHO proves that you can have both. The brand, part of Inditex (the owner of Zara, Bershka, and Pull&Bear), is making history by launching its first flagship store in Israel at BIG FASHION Glilot, opening today (February 27, 2025).

The new store, covering 412 square meters, presents an impressive design concept using micro-cement, walnut wood, and advanced technological solutions integrated into the space to create an inviting and modern atmosphere. What sets the brand apart is the perfect blend of sports fashion and lifestyle fashion, designed with the perfect balance between performance and aesthetics. OYSHO Big Glilot (credit: yakir yaish)

The brand's new collections are tailored for a wide range of sports, with items specifically designed for each one, combining advanced technology and meticulous design. These collections offer a solution for athletes and fashion lovers who don’t want to compromise:

The Comfortlux Running Collection in dark blue and black features items with an open and breathable back, designed to provide maximum performance and body temperature control. These items seem made to break personal records during runs and intense workouts. OYSHO BACKTOTRAINING (credit: PR abroad)

In the fitness sector, OYSHO offers combinations in neutral shades – blues and grays – with unique cuts and sleeves in innovative designs. The technology behind the fabrics ensures flexibility and support, allowing free and comfortable movement even during the most challenging workouts.

The COMPRESIVE Yoga Collection brings dedicated technology for shaping and sculpting various body areas, with a focus on the shaping jumpsuit that has become a hit in Europe. The innovative design with an open back allows maximum freedom of movement while maintaining support, making the workout both comfortable and stylish. OYSHO Comfortlux (credit: PR abroad)

For Pilates reformer enthusiasts, the Perfect Adapt Collection comes in refreshing color combinations, blending flexibility with comfort. The precise fit for Pilates' controlled movements allows you to focus entirely on the exercise without distractions.

For strength training, the chain offers the Comfortlux Wellness Collection, presenting innovative designs with an emphasis on open backs and unique styles. The new shirts with layers add an extra dimension of style and functionality, enabling a smooth transition between the gym and the street.

Despite Israel's relatively warm climate, the chain also offers the Warm Collection with jackets suitable for all weather conditions. The jackets are designed to maintain body heat even on cold days, while keeping airflow and freedom of movement – the perfect solution for winter morning runs or transitioning from the studio to the street on rainy days. OYSHO FELLEX | NIS Coat 399 (credit: PR)

Another pleasant surprise is the prices. Despite the prestigious European branding, OYSHO maintains a relatively accessible price range: Long leggings for NIS 159.90-299, sports bras for NIS 119.90-199, t-shirts and tops for NIS 99.90-199, jumpsuits for NIS 199-249, tennis and padel skirts for NIS 159.90-199, and accessories for NIS 59.90-299.

Another advantage is the size range the chain offers, from XS to XL, and the perfect fit of the clothes for the female body structure. The cuts are both flattering and functional, ensuring a pleasant and stylish shopping experience.

The opening of the new store at BIG FASHION Glilot marks the beginning of a small revolution in Israeli sports fashion, where items that combine meticulous aesthetics with true functionality are finally available, and at prices not reserved for the upper echelon. The Israeli public can now get a close-up view of what has made the brand a hit across Europe and see what an international-standard shopping experience looks like.