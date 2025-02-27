ZARA opens Israel's largest store: A first look at big fashion Glilot

ZARA Israel Group reveals today (February 27, 2025) its most impressive flagship store yet at the Big Fashion Glilot complex. This is not just another regular store of the successful Spanish chain, but an innovative concept spanning over 4,500 sqm across two stunning levels.

The big innovation is the first-ever combination in Israel of ZARA and ZARA HOME stores under one roof, allowing consumers to buy everything they need – from clothes, shoes, and accessories to furniture and home accessories – all in one place.

Advanced Technology for a New Shopping Experience

The new flagship store showcases ZARA’s latest technological innovations, integrating the physical store with the brand’s online platform. Using the ZARA app, customers can check real-time item availability, enjoy advanced self-checkout areas, and use package pickup and returns stations for items purchased online.

The store’s interior design features clean, white, and neutral shades with touches of brown from wooden furniture and natural-toned textiles. "We wanted to create a space that reflects our global strategy – offering customers stores equipped with advanced technological tools that enable an innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly shopping experience," said the store’s management. ZARA Big Fashion Glilot (Photo: Yakir Yaish) (credit: yakir yaish)

Unique Departments and Accessory Center

One of the standout innovations in the new store is a dedicated area for shoes and accessories designed like a “boutique,” with unique furniture and elements specifically chosen to highlight the products. The innovative concept allows the display of key collection items in the same space, enhancing product visibility and improving the shopping experience.

Additionally, shoes and bags are also displayed throughout the store as suggestions to complete the look with the clothing collection, enabling customers to create a coordinated and complete appearance. ZARA Big Fashion Glilot (credit: yakir yaish)

ZARA HOME – A Shopping Experience Like a Real Home

The new ZARA HOME space at Big Fashion Glilot is designed like a real home, with several rooms: a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and a fragrance space for the home. The design maintains clean lines in neutral tones that harmonize with the new ZARA HOME store concept.

The warm, soft lighting creates an intimate, inviting atmosphere that highlights the brand’s elegant aesthetics, allowing customers to imagine how the products would fit in their own homes. ZARA Big Fashion Glilot (credit: yakir yaish)

Commitment to the Environment and Sustainability

As part of ZARA’s commitment to designing, building, and managing stores efficiently, the store at Big Fashion Glilot is equipped with the latest ecological systems. These systems include efficient heating and cooling, energy-saving LED lighting, and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

The store is connected to Inditex Group’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the energy consumption of the store's HVAC and electrical systems, enabling resource management optimization and helping define strategies to reduce energy consumption.

“ZARA is continuously working to reduce the environmental impact of its operations and promotes recycling and reuse programs to support a circular economy and reduce the consumption of new raw materials,” said the store’s management. “Our goal is to complete the green revolution by 2040 as part of Inditex’s global vision for sustainability and environmental responsibility.” ZARA Home Big Fashion Glilot (credit: yakir yaish)

Inditex Group Expands in Israel

The opening of the new flagship store is part of the expansion of Inditex Group’s activities in Israel, which operates, alongside ZARA, the brands Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and ZARA HOME.

The group, which operates in over 200 markets worldwide, continues to strengthen its presence in the Israeli market and bring advanced fashion to local consumers.The new ZARA flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot opened today (February 27, 2025) and invites the public to experience the most advanced and comprehensive shopping experience ZARA has offered in Israel so far.