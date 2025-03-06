The sales and new items for the home

Purim is approaching, and it’s time to prepare for the celebrations with stylish drinkware that will elevate the atmosphere. Alongside the traditional mishloah manot and costumes, this year you can incorporate unique drink accessories that will make the holiday and party tables unforgettable.

In recent years, there has been a trend of using functional and designed items. Drink accessories, such as special wine glasses or drinking roulettes, are becoming an integral part of everyday hosting and special events, adding a design touch to home spaces.

This trend reflects a shift in the perception of hosting and home design. Consumers are now looking for items that combine functionality with aesthetics, suitable for both everyday use and special occasions. This is evident in the increased demand for designer servingware, unique bar accessories, and decorative items that easily blend into home decor.

Manufacturers and designers are responding to this trend by creating collections that combine quality materials, modern designs, and flexibility in use, allowing consumers to invest in items that will serve them for a long time and in various opportunities.

Among the standout items this year are glass shot glasses with Purim prints, two-tone plastic wine goblets or those with golden rims, and stemless wine glasses in various colors. Additionally, a drinking roulette offers a fun way to combine games and drinks during the party. These items, and more, allow for a neat and stylish presentation of drinks at events and add an interactive element to the celebrations.

Available at the Gentleman Network. A Purim costume and accessory fair at the Ofer Bilu Center Outlet (credit: PR)

A Purim costume and accessory fair by Sahek Ota will open this week at the Ofer Bilu Center Outlet shopping and entertainment complex, part of the Ofer Malls group.

The fair will run from March 2nd to March 22nd in a giant tent at the center of the complex, offering a wide range of costumes for babies, children, teens, women, and men. Alongside the costumes, the fair will offer Purim accessories such as masks, crowns, wands, makeup, wigs, jewelry, bags, and more, all at unbeatable prices, accessible to all budgets.

Among the costumes and accessories at the fair are: squid games costume for NIS 199, dragon costume for NIS 169, marshmallow costume for NIS 159, handmade sea goddess crown for NIS 79, a variety of hairbands for NIS 15, Cleopatra costume accessories set for NIS 30, sword belt holder for NIS 39, fairy socks for NIS 29, and more costumes and accessories for all ages.

The fair will be held from March 2nd to March 22nd at the Ofer Bilu Center Outlet complex.