Purim with meaning: Unique holiday packages to support cancer patients

The Israeli Cancer Association offers a large selection of festive gift packages at varying prices with diverse contents suitable for every family, as part of the 2025 Purim gift packages project. The packages include a wide range of products – from packages with games for children, dried fruits, and nuts, to classic and special packages. Additionally, there is an option to choose packages adapted to various allergies. Furthermore, there is an option to order custom packages suitable for companies, schools, kindergartens, and private clients.

Examples of holiday packages:

Medium Package: A cheerful package suitable for kindergartens and schools, offered at a price of NIS 18.

Large Package: A large package containing a variety of snacks, a trumpet, a maze game, a mask, and more, offered at a price of NIS 22.

Giant Package: An indulgent package suitable for large groups, containing a wide range of snacks, cookies, and chocolates, offered at a price of NIS 43.

Special Packages: A giant package priced at NIS 63, and a suitcase-shaped designer package priced at NIS 145.

Allergen-Free Packages: Gluten-free, egg-free, almond-free, dairy-free, sesame-free, and more, offered at a price of NIS 22.

Vegan Package: Gelatin and egg-free, offered at a price of NIS 22. Giant Purim package, the Israeli Cancer Association (credit: PR)

Medium Purim package, the Israeli Cancer Association (credit: PR) It is important to note that many volunteers from various companies in the Israeli economy participate in the packaging of these gift packages, donating their time and skills to support the important cause and assist in the fight against cancer. Additionally, some of the packages are packed at employment centers for people with disabilities, providing meaningful employment opportunities for these individuals.

"All the packages are shipped throughout the country, so even if you're far from the center, you can bring joy to your loved ones with a festive gift package that supports the important fight," says Moshe Bar Chaim, CEO of the association. "The proceeds from the sale of the gift packages will be dedicated to funding support for cancer patients, providing emotional and physical support to their families, as well as raising awareness about early detection of cancer. It is also possible to order the packages as a donation, and the association will distribute them to cancer patients."