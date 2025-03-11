After a break: Vivo returns to operation in Israel with new devices

After a break in operations, Banda Magnetic is renewing the distribution of Vivo devices in Israel with the launch of two new models: the Vivo X200 Pro, aimed at the premium market, and the Vivo V40, positioned in the mid-range category. Both devices come with the Funtouch OS 15 operating system, based on Android 15, and include an advanced camera system developed in collaboration with Zeiss, which the company refers to as the "most advanced smartphone camera in the world."

Vivo X200 Pro

The Vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR technologies and offers extremely high brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400 chip, which includes advanced architecture for energy management and high performance. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, with no expansion option.

Additionally, you'll find here a camera system that includes a 200-megapixel main sensor, developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The main lens comes with a Zeiss T coating, which helps reduce reflections and improve image sharpness. The camera sensors use advanced artificial intelligence technologies designed to improve night shots, portrait photography, and macro photography.

And that's not all—the device has a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Vivo notes that the device can be charged at an extremely high speed, allowing for prolonged use without the need for frequent charging. The design features a glass back with a metal frame and is equipped with advanced security technologies such as an in-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Prices and Availability: The Vivo X200 Pro model (16GB+512GB) will first be offered at Shkem Electric Duty-Free for $1,150, and later will be sold in mobile networks and private stores for NIS 4,999. Vivo X200 Pro (credit: Vivo, official site)

Vivo V40

The Vivo V40 is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, designed to provide a balance between performance and energy efficiency. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo V40 (credit: Vivo, official site)

The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). In addition, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119° field of view and a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus and a wide 92° field of view. The 5500mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, and the device is rated for water and dust resistance with IP68 and IP69 certifications.

Prices and Availability: The Vivo V40 model (12GB+256GB) is available in mobile networks and private stores for NIS 1,999.