Samsung to unveil the world's thinnest foldable in July – and settle the score with Oppo

Samsung is not planning to fall behind in the foldable phone race—and if the latest leaks are accurate, it is set to compete directly with Oppo for the title of the world's thinnest foldable phone. Reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be just 4.5mm thick when open—a marginal difference compared to the Oppo Find N5, which currently holds the record at 4.2mm. On the other hand, some claim they will be the same thickness.

To understand how significant this is, it's worth noting that the previous record-holder, the Honor Magic V3, was 4.4mm thick. In the U.S. market, where competitors like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open are thicker, Samsung may become the new queen of thinness. But how thin is thin? For comparison, Samsung’s Z Fold 6 was 5.6mm thick when open, making this a significant reduction. Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, considered a promising alternative, stands at 5.1mm, while the OnePlus Open—the thickest of the bunch and not expected to get a successor this year—is 5.8mm. Galaxy Z Fold 7 (credit: OnLeaks, official site)

When it comes to thickness in the closed position, the data is less clear. Reports indicate that the Z Fold 7 will be 9.5mm thick, including the camera bump, and close to 9mm without it—but something here doesn’t add up. Leaks show that the camera protrudes significantly more than in previous models, raising questions about these calculations. Is this a mistake, or has Samsung found a clever way to reduce the bump?

Beyond its thinness, the Z Fold 7 is expected to be larger: the inner screen will reach 8.2 inches, and the outer screen 6.5 inches—slightly wider than the previous generation. Somehow, Samsung has managed to maintain the same 4,400mAh battery despite the thinner body—an impressive feat in itself.

Under the hood, leaks claim the device will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 200-megapixel main camera, and a familiar camera setup alongside it: a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens—just like in the Z Fold 6.

Launch date? July 2025, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. And as for rumors about a tri-fold phone—the opinions are divided. There have been reports that Samsung will unveil it at the same event, but leaker Max Jambor claims otherwise, tweeting that the innovative model will arrive only "at a later stage."