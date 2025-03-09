Liel Yamin’s new collection brings romance to the desert’s bare sands

Liel Yamin envisioned wedding dresses that are sexy, larger-than-life, and rich in detail, set against a backdrop of desert sand and mountains. The contrast between the dresses and the raw, untouched scenery turns the collection into a mesmerizing fusion of luxury and nature. The gowns embrace the body, creating looks that are feminine, elegant, and surprising.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Yamin believes that wedding dresses don’t have to be white—or at least not always. They can also come in nude and skin-tone shades. This collection features a variety of lace dresses where the base color isn’t white but nude, playing a sensual game between sheer and opaque, perfectly complementing the desert and sand.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Among the designs is a trendy corset dress with bold cutouts, paired with a soft, form-fitting lace skirt featuring a deep slit that blends seamlessly with the skin tone. There’s also an elegant lace dress with a twist—an oversized, fashion-forward peplum corset.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Additionally, Liel enjoys playing with contrasts between modern and classic, crafting lace gowns that resemble timeless works of art. One standout piece is a fully lace gown with a voluminous skirt, flowing layers of sheer lace that create a delicate, cascading effect.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

The collection also offers a particularly wide selection of sleek gowns that forgo lace and transparency in favor of dramatic designs and striking cuts. Highlights include a voluminous gown embodying an "urban princess" look, featuring a slit and unique off-the-shoulder draped design for a dramatic effect. Another standout is a minimalist gown with a structured corset and a flowing overskirt, striking a perfect balance between structure and softness.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Even brides seeking a distinctive, unconventional dress will find something special in this collection. Whether it’s a sultry gown adorned with cascading flowers over a sheer base, featuring an open back and an unforgettable look, or a dress that combines intricate lace, long sleeves, and bold cutouts—there’s something for every bride.

Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR) Designed by Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Yamin shares that every design in the collection was created to ensure that each bride, regardless of age or body shape, feels comfortable and at ease. This begins with the fabrics, all of which are soft and designed to feel like a second skin, and continues with a variety of silhouettes that wrap and celebrate the body, flattering all shapes and sizes.

To mark the launch of the new collection – wedding dresses from previous collections are available for just NIS 4,000 - 6,000.