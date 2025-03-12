The Oysho brand has arrived in Israel – and that’s definitely a reason to celebrate

Not only did we get two full floors of Zara and Zara Home in the new flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot, but Inditex has doubled the treat for its Israeli customers. Spanish chain Oysho officially made its debut in Israel this past weekend, opening its first store in a complex that has generated quite a buzz since its festive launch last Thursday.

A brief introduction for those who aren’t familiar (and should be!): Zara fans (and we know there are plenty among you) will be happy to discover that in the sports and lifestyle category, Oysho is the ultimate choice. Once you grasp its simple and clean aesthetic, it will likely become your top shopping priority—especially for those who don’t want to blow their entire paycheck on a cart full of leggings costing hundreds of shekels.

So, what exactly are we talking about? Oysho was originally founded in 2001 as a go-to destination for lingerie, offering basic items made from ultra-soft fabrics as well as romantic lace pieces. Full disclosure: Half of the underwear drawer of the writer of these lines is filled with Oysho underwear. Moving on! In recent years, the brand’s range has expanded to include sought-after activewear lines and essential comfort pieces that have become part of daily life—from a morning run for the energetic ones among us to a leisurely brunch with your bestie.

Enough talk—let’s get to the good stuff! From the collections that have already landed in the flagship store in Sharon, spanning a commercial space of approximately 412 square meters, these are the six items we loved the most:

Half-Zip Sweatshirt – NIS 279

Half-zip sweatshirt (credit: PR abroad) Leggings – NIS 159.90

Leggings (credit: PR abroad) Knit Jacket and Pants Set – NIS 249 per item

Knit jacket and pants set (credit: PR abroad) Bag – NIS 259

Bag (credit: PR abroad) Sporty Mini Skirt – NIS 199

Sporty mini skirt (credit: PR abroad) Jumpsuit – NIS 249