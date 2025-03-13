Upgrade completed: This Is the new El Al lounge at Ben Gurion Airport

After a major renovation, the revamped King David Lounge officially opened today (Monday). The goal of the upgrade is to elevate El Al’s luxury passenger experience to a high standard, offering an exclusive, pleasant, and indulgent service. The upgrade includes a stylish and well-equipped bar, new furniture with upgraded seating arrangements that enhance passenger comfort while maintaining privacy, and high-quality coffee machines from the Nespresso brand.

The architectural firm Orly Shrem Architects, chosen to lead the lounge’s redesign, planned the space to maximize its potential and create a pleasant and unique atmosphere while ensuring guest privacy. The lounge offers a variety of seating options, from quiet corners to open meeting areas. The upper level features a central bar alongside private work capsules designed for passengers who require a quiet and focused environment, separated from the main area. Additionally, carpets throughout the lounge have been replaced with parquet flooring. Special attention has been given to providing accessible USB and power outlets throughout the lounge, allowing passengers to continue working and easily charge their devices. The new gallery-level bar was established by the BELLBOY group (credit: Guy Koshi and Yariv Fine)

Five Cocktails Inspired by El Al’s Favorite Destinations

The new gallery-level bar was established by the BELLBOY group, led by Ariel Leizgold, one of Israel’s most prominent names in mixology and cocktails. The group, behind some of Israel’s and the world’s most successful bars, was selected to lead the new lounge bar—from the development stage, concept creation, and bartender training to crafting unique cocktail recipes. As part of its collaboration with El Al, five exclusive cocktails were developed, inspired by the airline’s most beloved destinations: New York, Tokyo, London, Paris, and Berlin.

The lounge’s signature food offerings remain unchanged, complemented by a new collaboration with Nespresso, which will provide its well-known coffee in a variety of strengths and flavors, available via several advanced coffee machines placed throughout the lounge. Additionally, the Dan Lounge E, operated in partnership with El Al, will continue to function as usual to accommodate a larger number of passengers and help regulate congestion.

Oren Cohen Butansky, VP of Customer Service at El Al:"We believe that the passenger’s flight experience begins on the ground, which is why we are committed to continuously enhancing their journey from the moment they enter Ben Gurion Airport. The lounge upgrade is designed to provide our passengers with an advanced level of service and make their wait for their flight more enjoyable. The meticulous design, emphasis on top-tier service, and collaborations with leading Israeli brands all come together to create the highest level of hospitality that we strive to offer our customers. Very soon, we will begin upgrading the TOP customer lounge, continuing our commitment to enhancing the luxury travel experience for our premium passengers."