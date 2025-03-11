The easiest, fastest: An excellent homemade corn pie

It’s easy, it’s quick, it’s homemade, and it’s much more than that. This isn’t just an ordinary corn pie—it’s a special one that lets other vegetables express their flavors.

Ingredients:

1 large zucchini

1 medium sweet potato, peeled

1 red bell pepper, cut into sticks

1 can Sugat sweet corn kernels (drained)

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the batter:

1 container cottage cheese (250g)

1/3 container (50g) yogurt, preferably Greek yogurt

3 large eggs (L) or 4 medium eggs (M)

2 heaping tablespoons (30g) flour, cornstarch, or potato flour

1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

For a creamy topping:

2 tablespoons grated mozzarella cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper

Preparation Instructions:

1. Cut the sweet potato and zucchini into sticks using a mandoline or coarsely grate them.

2. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the bell pepper for about a minute. Add the sweet potato and zucchini, and sauté for about 3-4 minutes until they begin to soften and turn golden. Add the corn and sauté together for about 2 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Preheat the oven to 185°C (365°F). Grease a baking dish and line it with two sheets of parchment paper.

4. Mix all the batter ingredients in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

5. Place half of the sautéed vegetables at the base of the baking dish and pour half of the batter over them. Layer the remaining vegetables on top, pour over the rest of the batter, mix slightly with a spoon, and sprinkle cheese on top.

6. Bake for about 55 minutes, until the pie turns golden and is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and let it rest for about 15 minutes before slicing to allow it to set.

Michal Levy Elhalel, in collaboration with Sugat