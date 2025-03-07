Inspired by Dubai and Florida: The restaurant that also focuses on design

Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, ALALI restaurant recently opened, showcasing a unique design concept inspired by the world’s most glamorous metropolises. The owners, who fell in love with Queen Restaurant in Miami, decided to bring the theatrical dining experience to Israel, incorporating impressive elements from Dubai while creating their own unique identity. The restaurant’s design was carried out by the partners themselves, without the involvement of external designers.

The story of ALALI begins with a visit to Miami, where the owners encountered an impressive concept restaurant that sparked their imagination. "We saw something completely different there—high ceilings, security guards and top-tier hostesses, dancers and acrobats, and an impressive waiting bar," they recall. When they were offered the location of the former Tompolompompo restaurant in Tel Aviv, they immediately recognized its potential to realize their vision. ALALI (credit: Oz Ohayon)

One of the restaurant’s central elements is the striking rock wall, inspired by a restaurant in Dubai. Handcrafted by a skilled artist, the wall serves as a dramatic focal point in the space. At its center is an iconic sign that quickly became a sought-after photo spot for guests.

The restaurant excels in its smart lighting system, extending from the entrance to the hostess stand. The lighting, based on smart-home technology, allows for the creation of different atmospheres throughout the evening, enhancing the venue’s theatrical experience.

The restaurant’s furniture highlights a connection to natural materials—solid wood tables and chairs blend seamlessly with stone and marble elements. The sofas, created in collaboration with a local upholsterer, add a touch of luxury and comfort.

The high ceilings and open kitchen, which were among the original criteria for selecting the location, create a sense of space and theatricality. The open space allows guests to be part of the culinary performance taking place in the kitchen. ALALI (credit: Oz Ohayon)

ALALI represents the realization of a vision that began in Miami and evolved into a unique creation, blending international influences with a local touch. The restaurant offers not just a meal but a complete experience of design, entertainment, and high-level cuisine.

The combination of theatrical elements, high-quality materials, and meticulous attention to the smallest details makes ALALI a place that offers a unique dining experience within Tel Aviv’s restaurant scene.