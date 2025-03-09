New from Israel: Direct flights to Scandinavia during the summer

ISSTA will exclusively operate a weekly direct flight to Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, during the summer months. The flights will run on Saturdays in July and August using leased aircraft. Currently, there are no direct flights to Copenhagen.

The inaugural flight will depart on Saturday, July 5, and the last flight will take off on Saturday, August 30. Ticket prices start at $529 per person (a 7 kg carry-on costs $16 per direction, and a 20 kg checked suitcase costs $40 per direction).

In addition to flights, ISSTA offers packages that include flights and central hotels, organized tours, and family vacation packages at the LALANDIA resort village. LALANDIA provides a family-friendly stay, featuring a 10,000-square-meter water park, swimming pools, numerous restaurants and cafés, a gym, bowling alleys, mini-golf, and other attractions for the whole family.

A 7-night package, including a flight, hotel, and a 7 kg carry-on in Copenhagen, starts at €1,149 per person.

A 7-night package at the LALANDIA resort village, including flights, a 7 kg carry-on, a rental car for the entire stay, and unlimited access to all facilities, starts at €1,199 per person.

To celebrate the launch of the route, ISSTA will offer a discount of up to €300 per family (for a couple with three children) booking a package at the resort village.

Flights to the New Gem of the Croatian Riviera

Another destination for direct flights this summer (starting in late May) is the city of Zadar, Croatia. The tourism wholesaler Kesher Teufa will begin operating flights to this new gem of the Croatian Riviera, located on the Adriatic coast. The flights will be operated by the Romanian airline Flyyo. These are not regular scheduled flights but will be available on select dates from May 30 until the end of the Tishrei holidays.

A flight-only ticket, including checked luggage, starts at $450 per person. A 5-night package at the 4-star PUNTA Hotel, on a full-board basis, starts at $875 per person in a double room. A family package in August for 4 nights at the DONAT HOTEL ZADAR, on an all-inclusive basis, starts at $1,015 per person in a room for two adults and two children.