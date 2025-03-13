The electrical and lighting network Erco is expanding – to the field of optical fibers

The growing electrical and lighting equipment network Erco continues to expand into additional areas of activity: After launching its electric vehicle charging activities earlier this year under the PANDA brand, the network is now updating on its entry into the field of optical communication cables, bringing the high-speed communication revolution to Israel.

As of January 2023, over 70% of households have access to optical fibers, and the Ministry of Communications' main goal is for 99.5% of households in Israel to be connected to optical communication by the end of 2027. The population growth, along with the increasing demand for bandwidth and the growing use of artificial intelligence, has created huge demand.

Telecommunications companies have been working in recent years on deploying optical fibers across the country. Erco, an expert in low and medium voltage cables, control cables, flexible and special cables, and fire-resistant cables, which supplies about 60 million meters of cables annually for infrastructure, industry, commerce, and residential sectors, is now entering this activity category as well. The company intends to establish its activity and leadership both for the institutional market – infrastructure, industry, and commerce – and for residential and urban environments.

Michael Rabinovich, CEO of Erco, stated: "Optical fiber technology has changed modern communication and has become the preferred choice for transmitting data and information over long distances. Erco, which has been operating for decades in providing full support for supplying various cables, including a cable cutting factory, views the deployment of a fiber network and high-speed communication as a national mission and a necessary condition for economic prosperity, and will be able to contribute significantly to the communications market."