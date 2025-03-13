NIS 8,500?! By the time I can afford to buy this cream, my wrinkles will smooth themselves out

What they promised us: "A bold masterpiece for skin care to awaken it to life, a discovery that allows skin cells to behave like their younger selves."

What the tester said: The day I can afford this cream, my wrinkles will smooth themselves out, and world peace will prevail. Until that happens, I’ll keep calculating how much each application costs, every time, like the employee I am. What’s behind the price tag? A Swiss brand with a prestigious history, a long and unique clinical study that tries to turn back time, and customers willing to pay. It’s hard, but let’s momentarily set aside the scandalous price, even by La Prairie standards, and talk about the product itself – a cream with a ridiculously expensive scent, a pleasant and surprising texture that melts into the skin, with an extraordinary smoothing and silky effect. Is this the most sophisticated and tricky cream we’ve tried? Very likely. Is the extraordinary effect worth NIS 8,500? Let’s just say that if you’re getting injections, don’t rush to cancel your appointment. Despite the cost, this is not a replacement.

Clinique, Smart Clinical Repair Cream + Overnight Mask, NIS 415 (credit: PR abroad) What they promised us: "A night cream that also serves as a mask and helps restore the skin’s protective barrier."

What the tester said: When things are tough, I always return to Clinique, and once again, I wasn’t disappointed. My skin is on the edge, really on the edge – dry, peeling, and dull, and the night is a good time to invest in it. There’s no reason in the world to use this cream as a mask and not leave it on the face all night. It’s rich but not heavy or greasy, and it absorbs quickly even if you apply a thick layer. I woke up in the morning with skin that was a little less red and much calmer. Like all of the brand’s products, it’s fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin – even those whose skin doesn’t normally need gentle products will benefit from this.

Kiehl’s, Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream, NIS 205 (credit: PR) What they promised us: "A restorative face cream that helps soothe irritated, sensitive, and dry skin, designed to address a damaged and weakened moisture barrier."

What the tester said: Sometimes, both I and my skin get tired of overly sophisticated products. When that happens, Kiehl’s cream is the one I turn to. It contains oats, an essential ingredient in products for sensitive skin, and in my opinion, it feels almost medicinal – it has a thick but not greasy texture, it’s fragrance-free, doesn’t irritate the pores, and the relief is almost immediate. On particularly tough days, I use it during the day too, under foundation, and they work perfectly together. It’s especially great, though I’d love it if they had a summer version with SPF.

Hava Zingboim, Multi Peptide & Retinol Power Kit, NIS 1,056 (credit: KFIR ZIV) What they promised us: "A kit with four products for skin showing signs of wrinkles and sagging, designed to stimulate rebuilding and repair processes."

What the tester said: The products in the kit require some dedication to a skincare routine, but if I, whose routine is washing my face with water, can stick to it – anyone can. The requirements are pretty minimal: in the morning – gentle cleansing if needed, peptide serum, and an anti-aging cream with various active ingredients on top. In the evening – more cleansing, only if needed. I tend to skip this step, then apply an active cream for skin renewal, wait 10 minutes for it to work, and top it with the anti-aging cream again.After more than two months of diligent use, the holy trifecta of active ingredients – hyaluronic acid, retinol, and peptides – doesn’t disappoint. The skin looks brighter, smoother, and more even.

Estée Lauder, New Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Cream, NIS 590 (credit: PR abroad) What they promised us: "A night cream that supports collagen production."

What the tester said: I’m in my mid-thirties, and at night, when everything is quiet around me, I can already hear the collagen slowly escaping. This is the perfect cream for those who don’t like or don’t need overly rich creams – it has a balm-like texture that melts into the skin, a velvety finish, and an impressive ability to keep the skin smooth, full, and calm even when I sleep less than I should. Generally, I prefer my products fragrance-free, but if there’s going to be a scent, this is exactly the one – a citrus and bergamot combination, a classic Estée Lauder scent I’d bottle as perfume, and it does the job with the first sniff from the jar.

Estée Lauder, New Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Cream, NIS 590 for 50 ml.

Dermalogica, Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream, NIS 536 (credit: PR) What they promised us: "Revitalization, firming, and lifting of the skin around the eyes."

What the tester said: In the top 3 of eye products I’ve ever tried, and thank goodness I did. The last few months have turned the delicate skin around my eyes into a sad mass of puffiness and dark circles, and nothing I tried helped. No face yoga, no ice in the morning, no gua sha. Dermalogica’s cream manages to magically tighten the eyelids, brighten the skin, and even reduce some of the perpetual puffiness. It also works well with concealer on top – it doesn’t crumble or get cakey. Definitely not cheap, but definitely effective.

Lehavit Akerman, Guard Butter Cream, NIS 350 (credit: TAL TERRY) What they promised us: "A unique oil extract that helps reduce skin damage."

What the tester said: A comforting, soothing butter cream that’s become a staple in my routine. In the morning, it provides long-lasting moisture and holds makeup in place excellently, and at night, it’s rich enough, nourishing, and calming. It’s perfect for dry days, even for those who typically avoid overly rich creams. It comes in a hygienic pump jar, exactly the kind I love.

